Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Out-of-nowhere news emerged earlier on Tuesday that former NFL head coach and Monday Night Football color commentator Jon Gruden wants to do play-by-play broadcasting.

As first reported by JoeBucsFan.com, Gruden appeared on the Ira Kaufman Podcast and explained his desire to do play-by-play announcing.

“I was a broadcaster for nine years; hell’s bells,” Gruden said on the Ira Kaufman Podcast. “I want to be play-by-play. You know, Frank Gifford, he transitioned into the play-by-play role. I would like to transition. I had nine years of watching these guys — [Mike] Tirico. And I’d like to give that a shot, man.”

The JoeBucsFan article added, “Gruden is not joking about a new broadcast role. Expect a more formal announcement on that front soon.”

Well, a more formal announcement may still be to come, but Tampa Bay Buccaneers reporter Ira Kaufman — who writes for JoeBucsFan — added more details in an appearance on Tampa Bay radio’s 95.7 WMAE on Tuesday.

Kaufman told host Rock Riley that Gruden will do play-by-play for a 2026 NFL preseason game in August.

Breaking News: @IKaufman76 of @JoeBucsFan tells @realrockriley on WDAE that Jon Gruden will be doing play-by-play for an NFL preseason game in about a month. Who else is excited about Gruden back on the mic?#WeAreTheKrewe pic.twitter.com/DeiUCG6q7N — 95.7 WDAE & AM620 (@957WDAE) July 14, 2026

“Rock, because I like you, because I like you, I’m gonna drop a little nugget… In about a month, Jon Gruden will be doing play-by-play on an NFL game,” Kaufman said.

“Play-by-play or color analyst?” Riley asked.

“I believe it’s gonna be play-by-play,” Kaufman responded.

“He’s not fooling around about this stuff. He’s not,” Kaufman continued. “He worked with Tirico, who’s about the best in the business, for nine years… They’re still best of friends. Best of friends.”

Gruden resigned from the position of head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 after the revelation of emails that contained racist, misogynistic, and homophobic language. He has since been involved in a lengthy legal battle with Roger Goodell and the NFL.

As an NFL head coach, Gruden led the Buccaneers to a Super Bowl XXXVII victory in the 2002 season.

Currently, Gruden is a football analyst for Barstool Sports, and he delivers in-depth, energetic video breakdowns on his YouTube channel. He was a Monday Night Football color commentator from 2009 through 2017 for ESPN.

In May 2025, Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy said, “I would be stunned if [Gruden is] not an NFL coach at some time again.”

And in October 2025, Gruden said, “Who knows what will happen, but I’m preparing myself as always to coach.”

WFAN’s Evan Roberts even suggested that it’s “obvious” Gruden will be head coach of the New York Jets in 2027.

But perhaps Gruden, who turns 63 in August, is keeping his options open in case the coaching opportunity never comes. It’s just a surprise that NFL play-by-play is where Gruden’s other focus has seemingly become.

And if Gruden is indeed set to do NFL play-by-play in August, for what network and/or for what team? This will be a fascinating story to track in the coming weeks.