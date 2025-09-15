Photo credit: Wake Up Barstool on FS1

Greg Olsen was absent from just his second appearance on Wake Up Barstool, and Jon Gruden wasn’t about to cover for him.

Last week, Dave Portnoy introduced The Football G-Spot, a new Monday segment for Wake Up Barstool on FS1 featuring Olsen and Gruden. And by Week 2 of the segment, Olsen was already nowhere to be found. Olsen slept through the second installment of The Football G-Spot on Monday morning, and Gruden seemed much less willing to let it slide than Portnoy.

Even @BarstoolGruden is shredding @gregolsen88 “I’ve heard all of the excuses as a Head Coach. For a grown man to say he overslept, and to get away with it, I want to shred Portnoy, I want to shred all of you guys for allowing this.” https://t.co/YYiUWZC7Ny pic.twitter.com/NWVMp43N0H — Wake Up Barstool (@wakeupbarstool) September 15, 2025



“What really deserves a shred today is Greg Olsen,” Gruden ranted. “I mean, Greg Olsen doesn’t even come in here. And I’ve heard all the excuses as a head coach. I’ve heard ‘em all! But for a grown man to say, ‘I overslept,’ and you get away with it, I wanna shred Portnoy, I wanna shred all you guys for allowing this. I expect some fines, I expect something, because we’re here, aren’t we?”

Portnoy explained that he’s more apt to be a player’s coach with Olsen, not wanting to risk ruining their relationship. Fair point. Skip Bayless didn’t handle Micah Parsons missing a scheduled appearance on Undisputed with kid gloves a few years ago, and it basically led to the All-Pro linebacker being shipped away from the Dallas Cowboys.

Sure, Portnoy would have loved for Olsen to wake up in time for Wake Up Barstool this week. But once Olsen no-showed, Portnoy was more focused on making sure the former tight end and former lead game analyst for Fox was ready to go with Gruden next week.

Say what you want about who might be a better analyst on Sundays, but it’s really hard to imagine Tom Brady ever sleeping through a scheduled engagement with Colin Cowherd or anyone else at FS1.