It’s no secret that current Barstool Sports personality Jon Gruden is eyeing a return to coaching. But it won’t be with the New York Jets.

Gruden infamously stepped down from his second tenure as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders in 2021 after a series of offensive e-mails containing racist, homophobic, and misogynistic language were released to the public.

Following his departure from the NFL, he has slowly attempted to rebuild his public image, first through a series of YouTube videos that harkened back to his QB School days at ESPN, and then through a deal with Barstool.

And over the last couple years, there has been serious momentum linking Jon Gruden to a return to coaching in either the NFL or perhaps even college football. He was hired by the New Orleans Saints as an offseason consultant and he has not been shy about stating publicly that he is looking for a job.

It appeared that there may have been an offer that came his way. Earlier this week, The Athletic reported that the New York Jets reached out to Gruden about serving as the team’s offensive coordinator. However, the outlet also reported that he declined the chance to discuss the role.

In an appearance on WDAE in another one of his former coaching homes in Tampa, Gruden denied the report, citing “stupid rumors” and saying he wished the Jets well in their search.

“There’s a lot of reports we’re not going to get into. As you know there’s a lot of stupid rumors out there. Some of these reports are ridiculous. Let’s just say there was never anything from the Jets and I wish them well in their search for a new offensive coordinator,” Gruden said.

Given the Jets have no quarterback and there are no elite prospects in the draft behind Fernando Mendoza to build around, it’s understandable why it wouldn’t be the most desirable position for anyone, let alone a former head coach looking to get back into the profession.

But the entire situation is fascinating. Did the Jets really reach out to Gruden? Is Jon Gruden trying to pick a better spot for his return? Is there really that much interest in him that he would be able to turn down such an opportunity if presented? Or, as WFAN theorized, is he holding out so that he can become head coach of the Jets and not just their offensive coordinator.