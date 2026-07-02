Credit: imagn images, ESPN Cleveland

It’s been over a decade since Johnny Manziel played football for the Cleveland Browns. But there is still no love lost between Manziel and folks in Cleveland, like radio host Tony Rizzo.

Manziel was famously drafted in the first round by the Browns as their next hopeful franchise savior after winning the Heisman Trophy at Texas A&M. But like many Cleveland quarterbacks before and since, his tenure with the franchise was a disaster. He started just eight games across two seasons before being waived by the Browns after a combination of off-field troubles and on-field struggles. Incredibly, he never took another NFL snap, floating around the CFL for a few years before playing in something called Fan Controlled Football.

But even though it’s been so many years, neither side will soon forget what happened between Johnny Manziel and the city of Cleveland. In an interview with Shannon Sharpe and Chad Johnson on their Nightcap show, Manziel said he hopes the Browns go 0-16 every year because of his hard feelings towards the franchise. That drew an exasperated response from ESPN Cleveland host Tony Rizzo.

Although the interview took place last September, Rizzo responded to a clip that recently went viral. And all he did was ask Manziel why he hates the Browns so much after they gave him his opportunity in the NFL.

“What did anyone do to you, except root for you to win,” – Rizz responds to Johnny Manziel. https://t.co/TL36HPdon9 pic.twitter.com/zHlruuQ9KO — ESPN Cleveland (@ESPNCleveland) June 29, 2026

“What did anyone do for you except root for you to win, and when it went south, ok, that’s how it goes. Ask Baker. But what, did someone hurt him? Is he a jilted lover? Was there an incident where somebody attacked him? Why the hate? Why the hate for the team that drafted you? Why,” Rizzo asked.

What seemed like a fairly tame series of questions directed at Johnny Manziel led to a very profane response from the former quarterback on social media.

Rizz, you stupid cunt. These comments were made in October of last year but of course you bored homos in the Cleveland media have nothing to speak about because your quarterback stopped banging massage therapists and you can only speak about losing so much to all of the people… https://t.co/FyjvxfvLsA — Johnny Manziel (@JManziel2) July 1, 2026

Johnny Manziel did take some responsibility for his career’s failure in that interview last September, but he also blamed the Browns franchise for not putting him in a position to succeed. His life and career since his Browns tenure have been equally as bumpy. His journey was highlighted in a flattering Netflix documentary that left a lot to be desired. More recently, he went from ghosting College GameDay to taking part in a celebrity MMA bout.

What is it about professional athletes and the Cleveland media that always leads to things like this? Obviously, Manziel’s comments go way too far. And wasn’t he the one who invoked the Browns in the first place by saying he was rooting against them in spite of his own personal failures? It’s just plain bizarre.