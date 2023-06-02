John Madden was known for quite a few things following his Hall of Fame coaching career, but few things took on a life of their own like the famed “Madden Cruiser.” After his coaching career, Madden took his talents to the broadcast booth and became a universally renowned broadcaster. Unfortunately, traveling from city to city proved to be a problem for Madden, who suffered multiple attacks of claustrophobia while flying.

Madden decided he no longer wanted to fly and had to change his methods of travel and switched to trains for some time, but the Amtrak schedule proved to be a major inconvenience. That’s where the Madden Cruiser, which has often been described as a “hotel suite on wheels” comes into play. According to Sports Illustrated, the Madden Cruiser arrived when Greyhound offered the former Oakland Raiders head coach a customized bus. After fulfilling his obligations with the transport company and making speaking appearances, Madden got to keep the bus.

Three years before his passing, Madden donated his original Madden Cruiser to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. One of the most popular items in the collection at the Pro Football Hall of Fame made its way from Northeast Ohio to Las Vegas in Jan. 2022, to honor Madden. The Madden Cruiser was on display and open for tours at Allegiant Stadium, as the Raiders paid tribute to the Hall of Fame coach.

After being placed into storage at a bus management facility in Ohio, the Pro Football Hall of Fame announced on Thursday night that the world-famous bus arrived on its campus in Canton and visitors can now tour the bus in person.

John Madden's world-famous bus, The Madden Cruiser, has arrived at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, where visitors can tour the bus in person. Here, the late Madden provides a narrated tour of the famous vehicle, which remains unchanged. Visit the Hall: https://t.co/WCCdGEshjB pic.twitter.com/PpQpRvIprp — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) June 1, 2023

Here’s what the Madden Cruiser entails:

Two color televisions

Telephone and intercommunications system

Citizen’s band radio

Two laser disc players

Built-in vacuum cleaner

Stereo system

Videotape player There is also a queen-size bed in a private bedroom along with a full bathroom and a kitchenette complete with a microwave oven.

While there weren’t many rules to abide by, fans who have a chance to tour the bus will have to honor Madden’s wishes, which was later revealed by Matt Millen after the former’s passing in 2021. Because he was a frequent guest on the Cruiser, Millen revealed a Cruiser rule that he once broke. People couldn’t poop while inside the Madden Cruiser. Including himself, Millen revealed that two others broke the rule. And one of the best hockey players ever, Wayne Gretzky, was the only one who got a pass from Madden.

It’s great that the bus is back on display in Canton, but if you do have the chance to take in the eclectic Madden Cruiser, whatever you do, don’t take a dump.

