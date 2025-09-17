Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter did not endear himself to the Philadelphia Eagles faithful during an appearance on Monday’s episode of Get Up.

The preeminent NFL newsbreaker served up one of his hottest takes to date by saying the Kansas City Chiefs lost last weekend’s game to the Eagles back in March, when the NFL’s owners voted to keep the tush push legal. That didn’t sit well with John Kincade of 97.5 The Fanatic in Philadelphia, who took Schefter to task on Wednesday morning as the ESPN star appeared on his show.

ESPN’s @AdamSchefter on his recent comments he made on Get Up regarding the Eagles tush push in the win against the Chiefs (Kincade & Salciunas) pic.twitter.com/41af1M6GnS — 97.5 The Fanatic (@975TheFanatic) September 17, 2025

“You know when that game was lost? That game was lost when Travis Kelce dropped a pass that became an interception that gave the Eagles the ball,” Kincade began. “The game was lost when Andy Reid made the decision to go for it on fourth and one from his own 36 that gave the Eagles a field goal, a gimme field goal, in the third quarter. The game was lost when Harrison Butker missed a field goal that … that’s when the game was lost!”

“So why the sensitivity then?” Schefter shot back.

“Since you just said it was a fact that the Eagles lost- you said the game was won … because of the tush push. That was not fact, and you just said it was fact again,” Kincade continued. “It wasn’t won because of the tush push!”

“It was one of the factors involved in that game,” Schefter hedged.

“You didn’t say that!” Kincade pressed.

“Okay, well, you know what John? I’m not going to go into Get Up when I got 20 seconds, ‘Well, they did this and they did that and they did this,'” a frustrated Schefter replied.

After Kincade once again laid out the reasons why the Eagles won other than the tush push, Schefter finally got a few words in edgewise.

“What does that have to do with my opinion on the tush push?” Schefter asked. “Again, people are mistaken. So I’m not giving the Eagles flowers for making other plays? They did make those plays! Again, bravo. Excellent. They won the game! Great job. People feel cheated that I didn’t salute them for stopping them on fourth and one or coming up with a big pick? I’m just talking about the tush push and the ire it’s raised across the league and across the country.”

To be fair, that wasn’t exactly how Schefter framed his take on Get Up. But to his point, Get Up is not really a forum for in-depth debate, it’s a forum for hot takes. And Schefter blaming the Chiefs’ loss on a decision made by a bunch of owners in March has a lot more zing than blaming Travis Kelce for dropping a touchdown pass.