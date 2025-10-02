Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

You can ask John Harbaugh about the Baltimore Ravens, just don’t ask him about the status of their most important player, quarterback Lamar Jackson.

It might seem like the NFL season just started, but the Ravens are on the cusp of already seeing there’s come to an end. So, naturally, with a 1-3 record and Super Bowl expectations beginning to slip away, everyone wants to know about the status of Lamar Jackson, who left last Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs with a hamstring injury.

Harbaugh knows Jackson’s status is the most important storyline for the Ravens right now, and he knows it’s the most important factor in turning their season around. But that doesn’t mean he wants to talk about it.

While meeting with reporters this week, Harbaugh was asked a seemingly innocuous question about whether Jackson’s injury occurred on one particular play or a tweak that progressed throughout the game.

John Harbaugh’s answers to all the Lamar Jackson questions he received today 📽️: @Ravens pic.twitter.com/W1n9Y1VETC — Sarah Ellison (@sgellison) October 1, 2025



“I don’t have any information on that, and I really don’t think it matters,” Harbaugh said. “It’s not really what I’m thinking about. I’m thinking about the team getting ready to practice. And Lamar’s working, he’s doing a great job. I talked to him yesterday for a long time.”

Harbaugh ended the answer talking about Lamar, which opened the door for the next question to be centered around Lamar, with one reporter asking if the Ravens quarterback could be categorized as day-to-day.

“How bout I just don’t say anything?” Harbaugh fired back, seemingly annoyed by the line of questioning. “That’s what I would do. Why don’t we just leave it alone? The injury report will be out at 4.”

Well, the injury report came out, and Jackson was a non-participant on Wednesday. Jackson was similarly a non-participant for Thursday’s practice.

Sunday’s loss to the Chiefs wasn’t the worst of Harbaugh’s 18-year tenure in Baltimore, but it was one of the most damning. In addition to losing their quarterback and falling to 1-3 on the season, Baltimore was relatively non-competitive in its 37-20 loss to the Chiefs, and they’re now an uninspiring 1-6 against Kansas City in the Lamar Jackson era. Harbaugh might not be on the hot seat, but he’s feeling the heat. And that was evident in his chippiness with the media.