New York Giants head coach John Harbaugh isn’t opposed to the idea of luring Rex Ryan away from ESPN to reunite with his former defensive coordinator.

Earlier this week, longtime New York sports columnist and NFL insider Gary Myers suggested the idea of Harbaugh bringing Ryan with him to the Giants. And when asked about the prospect of adding Ryan to his coaching staff during an interview with Tiki Barber, Evan Roberts, and Shaun Morash on WFAN, Harbaugh seemed very receptive to the idea.

“Why not? Could you imagine Rex coming back in here? How much fun would you guys have?” Harbaugh said on WFAN. “I’m not ruling anything out. A guy like Rex, he’s around the game, he knows the game. He’s going to have to get updated a little bit with some of the scheme stuff, but I’ll tell you, nobody calls a better game than Rex Ryan. He built great defenses, but he called a great game, and there’s a lot to be said for that.”

Roberts asked whether Harbaugh believed Ryan would be interested in returning as a defensive coordinator.

“I don’t know, we’ll have to give him a call,” Harbaugh said with a smirk. “I talk to Rex a lot.”

Ryan was Harbaugh’s defensive coordinator when he took the job as head coach of the Baltimore Ravens in 2008. But after one season together that featured an appearance in the AFC Championship game, Ryan left to become head coach of the New York Jets.

Now an ESPN analyst, Ryan hasn’t been on an NFL sideline since 2016, and his ego seems like one that wouldn’t accept being anything other than a head coach. But considering his relationship and belief in Harbaugh, along with the opportunity to coach in New York again, the Giants’ defensive coordinator job might be something that appeals to Ryan. And Harbaugh seems willing to find out.