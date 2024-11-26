Photo Credit: Baltimore Ravens on X

The Baltimore Ravens and the Los Angeles Charges are set to face off on Monday Night Football in a game that certainly isn’t devoid of storylines, one of which is the third rendition of that “Harbaugh Bowl” between Jim and John Harbaugh.

Monday’s matchup marks the first game between the Harbaugh brothers since Super Bowl XLVII, which of course makes sense considering Jim Harbaugh has been to the college ranks and back again during that time.

Ahead of the game, Harbaugh spoke with reporters to discuss the meaning of the game, diving into the history and tradition of Monday Night Football and why it is such an honor to be playing on this stage against his brother.

In particular, he detailed watching the Monday Night Football games over the years with Frank Gifford on the call of the games at that time.

“It was Frank Gifford right? It was those guys, it was incredible. We got a little older when we finally got a chance to stay up late enough to watch it. And then the highlights. I go back to Chris Berman, to Swami, who is still doing it at the highest level. You didn’t see all those highlights like you do now. That was when you got a chance to see what the games looked like. He would go through there and make all the noises that only he can make. It’s cool to be in these games. It’s an honor. It’s a blessing, you’re grateful. I told the guys it was going to be an honor to take the field on Monday Night Football.”

Regardless of who comes away with the win in the game, it will undoubtedly be another memorable moment in both Jim and John Harbaugh’s illustrious coaching careers.

Unfortunately, Jack and Jackie Harbaugh, the parents of Jim and John Harbaugh, will not be attending Monday’s matchup. They will instead watch the game from the home of their daughter, Joani, and her husband, Georgia Bulldogs men’s basketball coach Tom Crean.

Aside from the Harbaugh brother storyline, the matchup is incredibly meaningful for both the Chargers and Ravens considering both find themselves firmly in the mix of the AFC playoff picture.

