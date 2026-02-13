Screenshot from Fox News

President Donald Trump might not be the sole reason John Harbaugh ended up with the New York Giants — although he’d probably tell you otherwise — but his endorsement didn’t hurt either.

As soon as the Baltimore Ravens decided to move on from Harbaugh after 18 seasons, every Giants fan was clamoring for him to become their next head coach. And Trump was no different, quickly putting out a social media post claiming the Giants should offer him the job, and Harbaugh should take it. Less than two weeks later, John Harbaugh was announced as the next head coach of the New York Giants.

Harbaugh has been making the media rounds this week, and during a nearly 25-minute interview with Fox News where he and host Brian Kilmeade awkwardly strolled the Giants’ practice facility, the NFL head coach was asked about getting Trump’s endorsement.

“It did surprise me, it was crazy,” Harbaugh admitted. “All of a sudden I started getting, bing, bing, bing, my phone starts going off and there it is. It’s like man, he is the president, I guess that’s what we’re gonna do.”

Harbaugh said he was also surprised last year when reporters asked him about taking his parents and family to visit Trump at the White House, noting how much he appreciates the opportunity to meet sitting presidents.

“We loved it, we loved meeting President Trump,” Harbaugh told Kilmeade. “We loved all of his group. It was awesome, it was pretty cool. I mean, it just goes to show you how blessed we are to do something like this.”

While many sports figures continue to proceed with caution when discussing any political affiliation, Harbaugh has recently seemed more willing to acknowledge his mutual respect for Trump. Maybe it was Trump who helped push the Giants to Harbaugh. Maybe it was the off-the-menu halibut at Elia Mediterranean Restaurant that sealed the deal. Or maybe, the Giants just recognized Harbaugh was the best candidate to finally pull them out of this hole they’ve been stuck in.