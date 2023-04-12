Long after its initial run (first on Fox Sports Networks, then on ESPN), Sport Science still occupies a place in the sports cultural landscape. That’s evidenced by the attention even just a casual Awful Announcing Twitter mention of it (in relation to Booger McFarland’s discussion of his preferred in-game beverages as a player during cold games) in December drew:

ESPN gotta bring back Sports Science to explain this one ? pic.twitter.com/Wbqvz2Mz7T — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 19, 2022

Sport Science proper started as a standalone series on FSN in 2007, then was picked up by ESPN in 2010 and incorporated into SportsCenter and other programs. Creator and director John Brenkus has done some other projects along similar lines since then, including Soul and Science segments with Trent Dilfer on NFL Network in 2018. He’s also launched his own Brinx.tv streaming platform, with content including Never Shut Up with Marcellus Wiley and The NIL House. And now, he has a new John Brenkus Presents: The GOAT Code project coming, a partnership between Brinx.tv and Hall of Fame Village Media (a division of the Hall of Fame Resort & Entertainment Company, and one that works to “bring the Pro Football Hall of Fame and Hall of Fame Village’s assets, brand attributes and core values to life through groundbreaking new content”). Here’s more on what to expect from it:

This ground-breaking show will bring to life the scientific tangibles and intangibles behind the performance of the greatest football players of all time. John Brenkus, the six-time Emmy award winner who has consistently blazed a trail by producing some of the most entertaining and engaging science programming across all genres, will host the new series around Pro Football’s G.O.A.T.s (Greatest of All Time). “I’ve had the great fortune to analyze and put the world’s greatest current athletes to the test for more than 20 years. Now, to be able to dive deep and bring to life the scientific and intangible qualities that made each player one of the greatest athletes during their era, and of all-time, is a true honor,” said Brenkus. “Hall of Fame Village Media is adding another modern element that each Hall of Famer can receive—their own segment scientifically illustrating the biological and physiological

characteristics and practices that make each player truly a GOAT. This partnership with John Brenkus and Brinx.TV will illuminate the legacy of the greatest in the game of football in a way that’s never been seen before,” said Olivia Steier, Hall of Fame Village Media EVP and an executive producer on The GOAT Code project.

Here’s an example of one of the past football projects Brenkus has done, a 2016 Sport Science feature for ESPN on Luke Kuechly:

It will be interesting to check out this new series and see what Brenkus brings to it. And it’s interesting to see Hall of Fame Village Media coming up with original content like this that fits with their Pro Football Hall of Fame/Hall of Fame Village connections.

[Photo from JohnBrenkus.com]