Giants’ GM Joe Schoen (L) and president and CEO John Mara before an Oct. 22, 2023 game. (Vincent Carchietta/USA Today Sports.)

New York Giants GM Joe Schoen could very well be drafting for his job on Thursday when the 2025 NFL Draft kicks off. And just one day ahead of the draft, his son, Carson Schoen, potentially shared where his dad could be leaning with the team’s top pick.

Joe Schoen has actively addressed the quarterback position in New York this offseason, bringing in veteran quarterbacks Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston, which gives the organization flexibility when it comes to what they do with their third overall pick on Thursday.

If nothing else, the younger Schoen seemingly made his preferences for how his dad handles the draft incredibly clear, posting a video on his Instagram story of a Jaxson Dart highlight reel before making his Instagram account private, which Warren Sharp screenshotted and posted to his X account.

apparently Giants GM Joe Schoen’s son posted a Jaxson Dart highlight reel on IG this NFL Draft eve… and then set his account to private pic.twitter.com/dsxyXDhGPn — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 24, 2025

Despite the short-term security that Wilson and Winston provide, the long-term question marks around the future of the organization remain.

Drafting a quarterback would potentially answer some questions about the Giants long-term plans and may even buy Schoen some more time to build a winner in New York before John Mara potentially moves on.

Maybe Carson Schoen is just a fan of Dart. Or, maybe he just accidentally leaked his father’s interest in selecting Dart with the No. 3 overall pick or later should he slip to the second round.

After all, there is at least a baseline level of interest on the Giants side, as they did hold an individual workout for Dart last month.

Either way, Carson Schoen’s social media activity has quickly sparked conversation amongst media members around the possibility of Dart being selected by the Giants on Thursday.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

“It would be peak modern Giants if the teenage son of the GM is tipping picks,” wrote SI’s Pat Forde in a post on X.

It would be Peak Modern Giants if the teenage son of the GM is tipping picks. https://t.co/aFHhlJp75f — Pat Forde (@ByPatForde) April 24, 2025

“Pro move to use your kids,” wrote Mike Schopp of WGR 550 in Buffalo.

pro move to use your kids https://t.co/CPQgzBokxv — Mike Schopp (@Schopptalk) April 24, 2025

“Joe Schoen’s kid knows ball,” wrote Travis May of A to Z Sports. “First Jayden Daniels. Now Jaxson Dart. Get that young man a GM job ASAP.”

Joe Schoen’s kid knows ball. First Jayden Daniels. Now Jaxson Dart. Get that young man a GM job ASAP. https://t.co/U7tgGbDQpK — Travis May (@FF_TravisM) April 24, 2025

As Travis May alluded to, Carson Schoen did famously advise his father to trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft and select Jayden Daniels on HBO’s Hard Knocks. Instead, the Commanders ended up sticking at No. 2 and selecting Daniels, who proceeded to lead them to the NFC Championship Game this past season.

Maybe Joe Schoen will listen to Carson’s advice this time around. Either way, it will be interesting to see how Schoen approaches the NFL Draft with his job security, potentially wearing thinner and thinner.