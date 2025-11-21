Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

Texans running back Joe Mixon hasn’t played in the 2025 season because of injury. And he is taking issue with a report from NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport that says he won’t play at all.

The Houston Texans defeated the Buffalo Bills on Thursday Night Football for their third straight victory to move to 6-5 and post a winning record for the first time this season. And it’s been done behind their incredible pass rush and defense that sacked MVP candidate Josh Allen nine times in the win. The fact that the Texans have won these games without starting quarterback C.J. Stroud and without Mixon makes their rise all the more impressive.

Stroud will come back from a concussion soon, but Mixon’s return from injury is much more uncertain. And according to a report from Rapoport, it’s unlikely to happen this season. Before the TNF game, Rapoport reported that his offseason foot injury will cause him to miss the rest of the campaign.

That drew a response from the Texans running back himself. He quote-tweeted the NFL Network insider, saying “Now, I get everyone’s looking for splash news & clickbait… but I’m just curious, Ian how do you know more about me than me?” He also went ahead and tagged Rap’s agent in the message.

Now, I get everyone’s looking for splash news & clickbait… but I’m just curious, Ian how do you know more about me than me? 🤔 @peterjschaffer get yo mans bro. https://t.co/5G6e6rWtAT — ⚡️Primetime!!!⚡️ (@Joe_MainMixon) November 20, 2025

But the thing here is that Ian Rapoport is not alone. ESPN’s DJ Bien-Aime has also penned a piece saying Joe Mixon is unlikely to return according to his sources.

The good news for the Houston Texans is that running back Woody Marks rushed for a season-high 74 yards in the victory over Buffalo on Thursday night. They would certainly like to have Mixon back, especially if they make a serious run towards the postseason. But whether or not he’s right and Rapoport’s wrong will only be proven if he actually does take the field this year.