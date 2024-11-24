Credit: NFL on Fox

Fox’s Joe Davis and Greg Olsen learned their lesson as the Washington Commanders scored a miracle late touchdown with the chance to come back and beat the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.

The No. 2 Fox booth was treated to a surprisingly fantastic game this week as Washington did everything in their power to cough up a game to the injury-riddled Cowboys. Washington’s special teams miscues became the unfortunate story of the game. After an early missed field goal, a missed PAT, a near-fumble by kick returner Austin Ekeler, a return touchdown by Dallas, and a missed onside kick, Washington somehow found itself in position to tie the game late.

An 86-yard catch and run by star receiver Terry McLaurin had the Commanders down 1 with 12 seconds to go.

But Davis and Olsen saw the writing on the wall as kicker Austin Seibert came onfield for the PAT.

“Before anyone on Washington gets too fired up, remember, we’ve seen a missed PAT already,” Olsen cautioned.

Davis added fuel to the flames.

“You hold your breath with anything special teams-related on this day,” Davis said.

Right on cue, Seibert pulled the game-tying kick wide left. Davis didn’t miss a beat.

“The worst special teams day in history has a fitting finish,” Davis roared as Washington lost one of the craziest games of the NFL season.

PART 2: “Before anyone on Washington gets too fired up, remember, we’ve seen a missed PAT already.” Then… “Low snap. IT IS NO GOOD. AND THE WORST SPECIAL TEAMS DAY IN HISTORY HAS A FITTING FINISH.” “I’m not even sure what we just watched.”pic.twitter.com/TZDZ3kNNqj — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 24, 2024

As if to prove the Fox announcers right, Washington in fact made one more special teams blunder before the game finished.

Down 1 after the missed PAT, Seibert attempted an onside kick to give his team the ball back. Like most onside kicks this season, it failed. But when it rained it poured all day for the Commanders, so of course Dallas returned the onside kick for another touchdown.

For most of the day, Commanders-Cowboys was a dud. The gaffes were getting tiresome.

A few explosive plays later, Davis and Olsen suddenly found themselves on the call for a thriller.

They didn’t disappoint, even if Washington certainly did.

[NFL on Fox]