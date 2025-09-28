Photo Credit: NFL Network

The Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers faced off Sunday in Dublin, with Joe Davis and Greg Olsen having the broadcast duties for NFL Network. And with the game in Ireland, the topic of Irish rugby came up in the second quarter, leading to a hilarious exchange between Davis and Olsen on the broadcast.

The NFL Network broadcast showed Commissioner Roger Goodell watching the game from a suite. Davis noted that Goodell was “sitting with some Irish rugby players.” That led to Davis explaining how he saw some Irish rugby up close while on the trip.

Joe Davis: “I just happened upon a rugby game (in Ireland). My jaw dropped watching these dudes pummel each other…” Greg Olsen: “Why don’t you tell everybody what they told you they refer to American football as?” Davis: “I don’t think I can use that word.” #NFL pic.twitter.com/12K6UE7i5O — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 28, 2025

“By the way, walking through Trinity College yesterday, I just happened upon a rugby game,” Davis said. “My jaw dropped watching these dudes pummel each other. No helmets, no pads.”

Olsen responded, “Why don’t you tell everybody what they told you they refer to American football as?”

“I don’t think I can use that word,” Davis replied. “But yeah, they said it, and I was like, ‘Okay, yeah, fair. I’ll let you guys do what you do. This doesn’t feel quite as tough.'”

“That’ll be after dark,” Olsen quipped.

“Tune into our podcast later,” Davis said.

So, we’ll have to use our imaginations on the word used by Irish rugby players to describe American football to Davis, but we certainly can take our guesses.