Los Angeles Rams punter Ethan Evans delivers a punt inside the Seattle Seahawks' one-yard line. Photo Credit: Fox Photo Credit: Fox
By Matt Clapp on

The Los Angeles Rams held off the Seattle Seahawks in a showdown for first place in the NFC West on Sunday, and a punt served as the play of the game.

Leading 21-19 with 1:50 remaining, the Rams had fourth-and-10 at their own 49-yard line. Ethan Evans proceeded to show off an elite “coffin corner” ability with an absolutely incredible punt inside the one-yard line.

Fox announcers Joe Davis and Greg Olsen couldn’t believe it.

“And out of bounds inside the one!” Davis said.

“Wow!’ Olsen responded.

“Ethan Evans!” Davis continued. “There’s no way he’s ever made a better punt!”

“You couldn’t walk and place the ball in a better spot for that moment!” Olsen said. “Oh my gosh!”

“That’s a hole in one!” Davis said.

“That looks like if you hit a 56-degree (wedge) from about 110,” Olsen said.

“Wow!” Davis said after seeing the replay.

“Oh my god!” Olsen said. “Remember, if it hits the pylon, it would’ve been a touchback. He missed the pylon by about six inches.”

So, the Seahawks’ offense had to begin the ensuing drive at their own one-yard line and with 1:41 remaining (and with one timeout). Seattle put together a 10-play, 56-yard drive, but that resulted in a 61-yard field goal try in the final seconds. Jason Myers’ kick was no good, and the Rams came away with a 21-19 win.

Had Evans not pinned the Seahawks inside the one-yard line, it’s very possible Seattle would have entered much more makeable field goal range.

The Rams improve to 8-2 with the win, while the Seahawks fall to 7-3 with the loss. Evans’ punt could end up being a massive moment in the NFC West title race this season.

About Matt Clapp

Matt is an editor/writer at The Comeback and Awful Announcing.

He can be reached by email at mclapp@thecomeback.com.

View all posts by Matt Clapp