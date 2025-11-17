Photo Credit: Fox

The Los Angeles Rams held off the Seattle Seahawks in a showdown for first place in the NFC West on Sunday, and a punt served as the play of the game.

Leading 21-19 with 1:50 remaining, the Rams had fourth-and-10 at their own 49-yard line. Ethan Evans proceeded to show off an elite “coffin corner” ability with an absolutely incredible punt inside the one-yard line.

Fox announcers Joe Davis and Greg Olsen couldn’t believe it.

The mind-blowing, essentially game-saving punt from Rams punter Ethan Evans. Joe Davis and Greg Olsen with the call for Fox. 🏈🎯⚰️🎙️ #NFLpic.twitter.com/ROdIpUbQ8r — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 17, 2025

“And out of bounds inside the one!” Davis said.

“Wow!’ Olsen responded.

“Ethan Evans!” Davis continued. “There’s no way he’s ever made a better punt!”

“You couldn’t walk and place the ball in a better spot for that moment!” Olsen said. “Oh my gosh!”

“That’s a hole in one!” Davis said.

“That looks like if you hit a 56-degree (wedge) from about 110,” Olsen said.

“Wow!” Davis said after seeing the replay.

“Oh my god!” Olsen said. “Remember, if it hits the pylon, it would’ve been a touchback. He missed the pylon by about six inches.”

So, the Seahawks’ offense had to begin the ensuing drive at their own one-yard line and with 1:41 remaining (and with one timeout). Seattle put together a 10-play, 56-yard drive, but that resulted in a 61-yard field goal try in the final seconds. Jason Myers’ kick was no good, and the Rams came away with a 21-19 win.

The kick is NO GOOD and the Rams hang for the win! pic.twitter.com/fHPtWHfuYc — NFL (@NFL) November 17, 2025

Had Evans not pinned the Seahawks inside the one-yard line, it’s very possible Seattle would have entered much more makeable field goal range.

The Rams improve to 8-2 with the win, while the Seahawks fall to 7-3 with the loss. Evans’ punt could end up being a massive moment in the NFC West title race this season.