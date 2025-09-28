Photo Credit: NFL Network

The Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers kicked off Sunday’s NFL Week 4 action in Dublin, Ireland, and the game featured a top-notch announcer jinx from play-by-play man Joe Davis on the NFL Network.

With Pittsburgh leading 14-3, Steelers kicker Chris Boswell was about to line up for a field-goal try with one minute and 42 seconds remaining in the second quarter, when Davis noted that Boswell “has been automatic.”

“Chris Boswell has been automatic,” Davis said on the international broadcast. “13 makes in a row back to last season, when he set a Pittsburgh record with 41 total makes on the year.”

Just seconds later, the 30-yard field-goal attempt from Boswell was blocked by Vikings cornerback Isaiah Rodgers.

Boswell had been 19-of-19 on field-goal attempts from 30 to 39 yards over the last three seasons — and 76-of-83 on such kicks over his 11-year NFL career — until that blocked kick. Unfortunately for Boswell, Davis has the magic touch, as he’s shown on both NFL and MLB broadcasts this year.

But fortunately for Boswell, the missed kick didn’t ultimately change the game result. The Steelers came away with a 24-21 win over the Vikings, improving to 3-1 on the season.