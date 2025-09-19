Photo credit: ABC

Opposing NFL teams don’t like to defend it, NFL referees don’t like to officiate it, football fans don’t like to watch it, but the tush push has a friend in Joe Buck.

The Monday Night Football announcer was back on Good Morning America on Friday after making several guest hosting appearances in July. And with Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley featured for a segment on the show, George Stephanopoulos asked Buck if he could make an argument for banning the “push tush.” Oh to be George, who based on his spoonerism, clearly hasn’t had to hear thousands of arguments over the tush push in recent years.

Joe Buck defends the tush push. Or as George Stephanopoulos calls it, “the push tush” “Stop it. Figure out a way to stop it.” pic.twitter.com/Gwu08hQJFO — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) September 19, 2025



“No. No, I can’t,” Buck answered. “As the league says, and as the Eagles say, stop it. Figure out a way to stop it. And nobody’s figured out a way. Or figure out a way to do it. And the difference is, the Eagles have a quarterback that’s running that that can squat over 600 pounds. So, they took advantage of a guy that’s on their team that could do it and nobody can stop it, so, too bad.”

The tush push seems like a play on life support in the NFL. It’s been one of the most effective plays for short yardage situations since the Eagles perfected it a few seasons ago. And the better the Eagles get at running it, the more opposing teams have sought to outlaw it.

Twenty-two teams voted to ban it at the NFL Spring League Meeting in May, falling two votes short of the necessary threshold for a rule change. Fox rules analyst and former VP of officiating Dean Blandino recently said he is “done” with the tush push. Colin Cowherd and others have made the argument that it’s “not great television.” Even Al Michaels appeared to shade the Eagles and their tush push Thursday night.

Despite all the hate and opposition over the play, Buck is right. If you don’t like the advantage the Eagles have built for themselves, figure out a way to stop it. Unfortunately for the Eagles, NFL teams have seemingly reasoned the best way to stop it, is to ban it. So, while Buck can’t make an argument for banning the tush push, 22 NFL teams already have. And it will only take two more teams to get rid of the play.