Joe Buck, Jerry Jones and Troy Aikman

Joe Buck and Troy Aikman said plenty as they attempted to avoid saying anything at all about Jerry Jones’ recent sun rant.

The Dallas Cowboys’ season is in disarray and their owner seems ready to throw down with the next reporter who wants to question his affinity for letting the sun glare through the windows at AT&T Stadium. Aikman tried his best to not let it be him during Monday Night Football, but Jaylen Waddle made it difficult.

Early in the second quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ road victory over the Los Angeles Rams, Waddle let a potential reception slip right through his hands before implying the stadium lights got in his eyes.

Troy Aikman and Joe Buck after what looked like Jaylen Waddle saying the lights were in his eyes after a dropped pass 😅 pic.twitter.com/7LqevXL4QQ — ESPN (@espn) November 12, 2024



“They got the right coverage that they were hoping for that play and you see Jaylen Waddle saying…” Aikman said before pausing to let out a chuckle. “Saying the lights got in his eyes.”

“Go ahead,” Buck chimed in with a laugh, seemingly encouraging Aikman to mention Jerry Jones. “Go ahead, it wasn’t the sun. It wasn’t the sun!”

“I’m gonna leave that one alone,” Aikman insisted. “But now the lights are getting in people’s eyes.”

Waddle and the Dolphins were able to overcome the bright lights of Los Angeles to win their Monday Night Football matchup. The Cowboys, however, were less lucky on Sunday after the sun seemingly stopped wide receiver CeeDee Lamb from catching a touchdown during their blowout loss to the Philadelphia Eagles.

Following the game, Jones noted teams should have to gameplan for dealing with the sun at AT&T Stadium, prompting a reporter to ask why they didn’t just use the curtains that are already installed.

“Well let’s tear the damn stadium down and build another one,” Jones said sarcastically. “Are you kidding me? Everybody has got the same thing. Every team that comes in here has the same issues…I’m saying, the world knows where the sun is. You get to know that almost a year in advance. Someone asked me about the sun. What about the sun? Where’s the moon?”

One would argue the moon isn’t quite as bright as the sun. Jones also wouldn’t have to tear down the stadium and build another one to appease his players’ calling to rectify the sun glare with curtains. He wouldn’t even have to pay for a renovation. AT&T Stadium already has curtains that have been used for concerts and other events.

Aikman may have attempted to “leave that one alone” by not calling Jones out on ESPN. But the laughter from Buck and Aikman seemed to say enough.

