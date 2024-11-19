Credit: ESPN

With the clock ticking down in the second quarter Monday night, the Dallas Cowboys had a chance to trim the Houston Texans’ lead from seven to four points with a very makeable field goal from kicker Brandon Aubrey.

Alas, the kick clanged off one of the uprights and the Texans took a 17-10 lead into halftime on Monday Night Football.

Aubrey has been a sure-thing kicker all season long for the Cowboys, especially from long-range. Missing this kick seemed downright confusing… until you saw what the people calling the game for ESPN and ESPN2 had to say beforehand.

Turns out, it was a “full network jinx” from the announcers.

As the Cowboys drove the ball down the field and got close to the 50-yard line, ESPN announcers Joe Buck and Troy Aikman started discussing how it was as if Dallas already had the three points guaranteed.

“We talked to [Cowboys coach] Mike McCarthy about Brandon Aubrey,” said Buck while a graphic showing the kicker’s accuracy appeared on screen. “And he said for Aubrey, when they get to this spot on the field, he believes they’re basically at the back edge of field goal range. The guy’s been unbelievable.”

“I don’t think there’s any doubt though,” added Aikman. “If they wanted to, they’re in his range. This is three points in their pocket right now.”

The Cowboys ended up getting even further down the field, setting up a 40-yarder for Aubrey, who had yet to miss a field goal at home all season. However, he doinked it.

“And that is a full network jinx. I’m not taking the fall for this,” said Buck. “It was everybody.”

“I’m not either,” added a chuckling Troy Aikman.

Meanwhile, over on ESPN2, the ManningCast crew had also been talking up Aubrey and his uncanny ability to make any and all field goals. Sure enough, they knew what they had done as soon as the ball clanged off the goalpost.

“Oh no. Oh no… Mighta jinxed him,” said first-half guest Bill Belichick.

If we’ve learned anything, NFL announcers really need to stop talking about how good Brandon Aubrey is before he kicks.

