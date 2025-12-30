Screengrab via ESPN

In the dying seconds, the Los Angeles Rams were attempting to somehow attempt a game-tying field goal against the Atlanta Falcons. And according to Joe Buck and Russell Yurk on Monday Night Football, they should have had an opportunity were it not for a missed call.

The Falcons blew a 24-3 lead in the second half, allowing the Rams to tie it up at 24-24 late in the fourth quarter. However, Atlanta was able to take a 27-24 lead thanks to a 51 yard field goal from Zane Gonzalez.

With less than 30 seconds to go and no timeouts, the Rams needed something special to happen to get the ball in field goal range. After missing a wide open receiver on first down, Matthew Stafford went deep down the field for Tutu Atwell. After the pass hit the turf, replay showed that Atwell’s arm was being held by Falcons defensive back Dee Alford.

After seeing the replay, ESPN announcer Joe Buck and rules analyst Russell Yurk both thought there should have been a pass interference penalty on Atlanta.

Joe Buck and rules analyst Russell Yurk called out the refs missing pass interference against the Falcons on a Rams deep ball in the final seconds. “That’s a missed call!” “That’s a pass interference.” The Falcons hang on to win, 27-24. 🏈🦓🎙️ #NFL #MNF pic.twitter.com/ghGDDgJInm — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) December 30, 2025

“They may have missed a pass interference,” Buck said.

“I agree with you. He goes up kind of with one arm, he’s holding that arm down. I think that’s pass interference,” Yurk added.

On another angle, the pass interference penalty looked like an even worse miss with Alford clearly grabbing one of Atwell’s arms. The penalty would have given the Rams 1st and Goal inside the 10 yard line with a chance to win the game or send it to overtime with a field goal.

“Watch the left arm of Atwell and the grab here not allowing his arm to go up and make the catch. That’s a missed call,” Buck noted.

Troy Aikman was a bit understanding of the no-call as it would be a tough flag to throw in real time, but it turned out to be a decisive play. Incredibly, the Rams again almost had another chance as star receiver Puka Nacua nearly came down with a one handed catch on the sidelines that was called incomplete and upheld upon review. Finally, when the fourth down try fell incomplete and the clock hit zeroes, Atlanta held on for a victory.

It’s not the first example of a controversial call we have seen on Monday Night Football this year. While Rams fans may be irate over the missed pass interference call, maybe it’s karma finally catching up with them after the infamous 2019 NFC Championship Game.