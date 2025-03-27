Photo by Al Powers / ESPN Images

George McCaskey isn’t a fan of Joe Buck.

Kylie Kelce would probably tell the Chicago Bears chairman to get in line.

McCaskey trolled Buck after being asked what he thought about Tom Brady on the NFL on Fox’s playoff coverage. He claimed he didn’t care, but when Buck’s on his TV, he tends to turn the sound down. Well, on the off-chance that his Bears don’t make the Super Bowl, McCaskey will have to tune into a Buck-Troy Aikman broadcast.

If you were wondering how Buck felt about being called out by the namesake of Bears founder, George Halas, now you have your answer. As Buck makes his media rounds ahead of calling his first Major League Baseball game since departing Fox for ESPN, he did a spot on Chicago’s 670 The Score.

“You know what he doesn’t know? Is that my grandfather played for his grandfather,” said Buck.

But he isn’t losing sleep over that, and he’s also not losing sleep over the criticism.

“It’s all good. I was OK. I did not cry myself to sleep. I took it as a badge of honor,” the voice of ESPN’s Monday Night Football quipped. “He and 30% of the other viewers (do the same) … That he came up with my name makes me happy.”

Buck isn’t sweating McCaskey’s jab. He’s got bigger things on his plate, like a new MLB gig — for Opening Day — and the usual 30% of viewers who aren’t fans.

McCaskey’s muting him? That’s just part of the job.