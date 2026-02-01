Credit: ‘The Pat McAfee Show’

Joe Brady appeared on The Pat McAfee Show on Thursday and said something he immediately wished he hadn’t.

The new Buffalo Bills head coach was explaining his philosophy for his new role when he let slip that he couldn’t wait for the first practice when Josh Allen throws an interception so he could celebrate with the defense. Brady wanted to emphasize that he’s a head coach now — not just an offensive coordinator protecting his side of the ball — meaning he wants the defense to know he’s in it with them too.

“I’m not an offensive head coach. I’m a head coach,” Brady said. “And I just told the guys out there, like, I can’t wait for the first practice, to get out there and Josh Allen to throw a f*cking pick, and I get to celebrate with the defense. I can’t wait to talk sh*t with our offensive tackles who get beat. I need them to know that I’m in it with them now. And it’s not like I’m going out to practice and I’m just yelling at the defense. It’s like, no, no, no. Let’s go, and I want them to feel that.”

Does it make sense in a vacuum? Sure. The 36-year-old Brady is trying to signal he’s no longer the OC anymore, even though he’s still calling plays. The problem is he chose to make that point by talking about celebrating when his franchise quarterback fails, which Ryan Fitzpatrick rightfully called BS on.

“I regretted that,” Brady said during a recent appearance on Fitz & Whit. “Call BS, I do. That’s gonna piss me off. But I regret that, I’m not gonna lie.”

In trying to prove he’s not Sean McDermott, Brady put his foot in his mouth. He’s not the buttoned-up version of a head coach, who’s usually mild-mannered. He’s the cool, young head coach who likes to talk sh*t and celebrate with both sides of the ball.

And he chose to demonstrate that by publicly fantasizing about Josh Allen throwing interceptions.

There’s a version of being a head coach who calls plays that doesn’t require constantly proving you’re impartial. Andy Reid does it. Kyle Shanahan does it. Sean McVay does it. None of them feels the need to publicly talk about celebrating when their offense fails to prove they’re really the head coach.

“I want to celebrate with the defense, and the only way I can celebrate with the defense is if James Cook fumbles or Josh throws a pick,” Brady continued. “I’ve got to sort through that, but as soon as I said that, I was like, ‘I’m gonna be pissed off.’ It’s gonna be one of those where I’m celebrating, and then I’m coming back,k and I’m like, ‘Yo, what are we doing?’ I’ll take it back.”

Brady can’t take back the first impression, but at least he knows it was a bad one.