For months, former NFL superstar and current NFL on CBS studio analyst JJ Watt has been vocal about his nervousness following a bet with Burnley goalkeeper James Trafford that would require the former edge rusher to return to the NFL next season. But on Tuesday, Watt’s concerns were finally put to rest.

For those unfamiliar with the bet between Watt, who is a part-owner of Burnley F.C., a soccer club playing in the EFL Championship, and the club’s goalkeeper, it stems from an interaction on social media where Trafford pitched Watt on a return to the NFL to play for the Cincinnati Bengals.

On December 28, Trafford messaged Watt on Instagram, asking him whether he “fancied” the idea of potentially returning to the NFL to play for Cincinnati. Watt replied by issuing Strafford a simple yet extremely difficult challenge. If Trafford finished the season without allowing another goal, Watt would play for the Bengals in 2025.

What has followed since Watt’s challenge to Trafford has been a truly unbelievable stretch of play from Trafford that has actually made it seem like there was a real chance of Watt returning to the NFL. In Burnley’s last 12 games, Trafford has not allowed a single goal, which set a league record for the most consecutive games without a goal allowed.

The former NFL Defensive Player of the Year has said publicly that he would honor the bet if Trafford did keep a clean sheet throughout the rest of the season. But clearly, Watt didn’t exactly see this wager getting this far.

Finally on Tuesday, a Burnley opponent was able to come through against Strafford when Cardiff City’s Yousef Salech scored in the 42nd minute of their match.

Watt took notice of this, taking to social media to rejoice in a series of posts that highlighted the fact that he is not headed to Cincinnati this coming football season.

“I don’t like Skyline Chili anyway,” joked Watt in a post on X.

“Cincinnati, that was a fun ride,” wrote Watt in another post on X. “Hope you enjoyed getting to know a bit about Burnley & our squad. What an unbelievable run for Traff & the boys. An improbable bond formed from across the pond. Bengals fans are welcome on Turf Moor any time. As for me: A feast & a drink await.”

While Bengals fans may not get to see Watt on the field this coming season, they at least got the chance to find a new soccer team to root for, as Trafford did everything in his power to bring Watt to Cincinnati.