Photo Credit: CBS

Ian Eagle and J.J. Watt continue to deliver entertaining broadcasts in their first year as a duo for the NFL on CBS.

During Sunday’s game between the Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers, the CBS broadcast showed a photo of Watt from a media day with the Wisconsin Badgers in 2008.

“Oh my gosh,” Watt said. “Oh my gosh. I was fat, and I had a weird facial hair situation going on.”

While laughing, Eagle asked, “What size was your shirt collar?”

“I don’t know how to tie a tie,” Watt continued. “I have a chinstrap going on. That is a bad look. A lot of Mickies Dairy Bar (a Madison, WI diner) in my system.”

Eagle recently said that working with Watt, a rookie in the booth after being a superstar NFL defensive lineman, “has really been a blast.” And in August, Watt said, “One of the main reasons I’m so excited to [be in the broadcast booth] because I’m with Ian Eagle.”

It’s very clear that they’re having a lot of fun, and they complement the comedy with top-notch football commentary to make for one of the best booths in the sport.