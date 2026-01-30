Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the Pro Football Hall of Fame’s snubbing of Bill Belichick receiving national attention, it was only a matter of time until the topic became fodder on late-night television.

And that’s exactly what happened on Thursday night, as Jimmy Kimmel poked fun at Belichick not being a first-ballot selection with a joke that referenced the age of the 6-time Super Bowl champion head coach’s girlfriend.

“Bill Belichick is a bit of a jerk and a bit of a cheater, but he absolutely should have been voted into the Hall of Fame,” Kimmel said in the opening monologue of Jimmy Kimmel Live. “The guy has been winning Super Bowls longer than his girlfriend has been alive.”

For the uninitiated, the 73-year-old Belichick is dating former Bridgewater State cheerleader Jordon Hudson, who is currently 24-years-old. The couple’s 49-year age difference has received plenty of attention since they first went public in 2024, especially in the year since Belichick first became the head coach of North Carolina.

While clearly intended to be humorous, Kimmel’s jab also happened be accurate. At least when it comes to Belichick’s resume as a defensive coordinator, as he won two Super Bowls with the New York Giants in 1986 and 1990 — more than full decade before his current girlfriend was born. Meanwhile, Hudson was alive for all of Belichick’s six Super Bowls as the head coach of the New England Patriots, the first of which was won following the 2001 season — the same year she was born.

Among those to previously poke fun at Belichick and Hudson’s May-December romance was Cleveland.com’s Mary Kay Cabot, who made reference to it as she accepted the Bill Nunn Award at last year’s Pro Hall of Fame induction in Canton. Unfortunately, if Belichick wants to return fire at the same venue, he’s now going to have to wait at least another year.