While Michael Irvin is trying to orchestrate Deion Sanders to the Dallas Cowboys, his former head coach is being far more realistic — and taking a much more grounded approach.

And though Irvin claims Sanders would only take the job if the Cowboys drafted his son, Shedeur Sanders, the logistics of making that happen are a lot easier said than done. Re-homing Dak Prescott, for starters, is an obstacle in the way. And then there’s the elephant in the room: would Deion Sanders actually be interested in a head coaching job anyway?

Joel Klatt doesn’t think so.

Neither does Johnson.

“No, I don’t think that’ll happen,” Johnson told LeSean McCoy on FS1’s The Facility Tuesday. “Don’t get me wrong, I love Deion, I love Prime, but his strength is bringing in talent. He’s got an outstanding coach staff [at Colorado]; that’s one reason why they’ve gotten to where they are. But I don’t see it happening there in Dallas.”

McCoy acknowledged the appeal of playing for a coach like Sanders, and Johnson agreed that he could undoubtedly elevate the talent around him. Yet, it remains to be seen if Sanders is willing to abandon the program he’s built from the ground up in Boulder.

That’s where things get complicated — and not for the storyline that’s become ESPN’s Super Bowl.

The allure of coaching the Cowboys is right there in front of Sanders, even if Jerry Jones teased a Mike McCarthy extension on Tuesday. But at the same time, Sanders has consistently reaffirmed his commitment to his word, which is that he doesn’t have any desire or ambition to coach at the next level, and he has too many old-school tendencies and beliefs to do so.

Could that desire and ambition change if he has the chance to coach Shedeur in Dallas?

Certainly.

But the reality is that the idea of Sanders in Dallas might make for better TV fodder than an actual tangible solution for Jerry Jones’ team, which is why Johnson, who holds Sanders in high regard, sees the idea as more of a fantasy than a reality.

