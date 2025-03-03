Photo credit: FS1

Super Bowl LIX will go down as the final broadcast for Jimmy Johnson on Fox, with the NFL analyst announcing his retirement.

Johnson made the announcement Monday afternoon during an appearance on FS1’s The Herd with Colin Cowherd.

Jimmy Johnson just announced his retirement from Fox Sports on The Herd pic.twitter.com/bpBzbR2XSz — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) March 3, 2025



“As you know, probably the most fun I’ve ever had in my career, that’s counting Super Bowls and national championships, was at Fox Sports,” Johnson said. “I have an absolute ball with my friends on the set, the best friends I’ve ever had, there with Fox. And on top of that, I love working for Eric Shanks, our CEO and our producer, Bill Richards. But I’ve made an extremely difficult decision.

“I’ve been thinking about it for the last four or five years. And I’ve decided to retire from Fox. I’m gonna miss it. I’m gonna miss all the guys. And I’ll see them occasionally, but it has been a great run, starting back 31 years ago.”

Shortly after the announcement, Shanks issued a statement on Johnson’s retirement from Fox, calling the news “bittersweet.”

How about that @JimmyJohnson! Congratulations coach, thank you and all the best from your @FOXSports and @NFLonFOX family as you set sail into retirement. pic.twitter.com/PLz98dYNjf — FOX Sports PR (@FOXSportsPR) March 3, 2025



Cowherd said people inside the building knew this was coming and implied Fox had convinced Johnson to keep coming back for one more season in recent years.

Johnson has been with the network since Fox NFL Sunday’s inception 31 years ago, aside from a six-year hiatus that included a stint as head coach of the Miami Dolphins. The 81-year-old former head coach was an NFL on Fox original alongside Howie Long and Terry Bradshaw, who remain analysts on the popular studio show.

Bradshaw recently teased that he might look to retire after Fox’s next Super Bowl in 2029. Interestingly, Fox also teased Johnson’s retirement last month when the network gave him a tribute during their Super Bowl LIX coverage. Johnson, however, balked at announcing his retirement at that time.

Fox has introduced some fresh faces to its NFL studio show over the years, notably adding Michael Strahan and Rob Gronkowski. However, Johnson’s departure will undoubtedly represent a massive change for Fox NFL on Sunday next season.