After receiving a settlement from the NFL last fall over a racial discrimination lawsuit he had filed with the league, Jim Trotter is making good on his promise to establish a scholarship foundation for journalism students at HBCUs.

Last week, USA Today reported that Trotter would be establishing the Work, Plan, Pray Foundation at his alma mater, Howard University. The former NFL Media employee, who filed a lawsuit against the league in September 2023, alleging his contract wasn’t renewed because he publicly questioned NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about the lack of diversity in the league’s media arm, was gifted $300,000 to fund the program for five years.

“I’m trying to make a difference,” Trotter told USA Today.

According to the report, the foundation will serve three purposes. It will subsidize travel and housing expenses for students working unpaid internships, cover travel and lodging expenses for students attending networking events and conventions, and establish fellowships that will provide tuition money to two students each year.

When news of Trotter’s settlement became public last October, he alluded to his plans for the settlement money.

“I will be creating a scholarship foundation for journalism students at HBCUs and the NFL has agreed to make a donation in support thereof,” Trotter said in a statement. “I am proud to have the opportunity to help and support HBCU students achieve their goals and dreams, just as scholarships afforded me those opportunities when I was a student at Howard University.”

Earlier this year, Trotter announced that he had retired from the journalism industry, though he did not provide any details as to why.