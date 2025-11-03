Photo Credit: CBS

Buffalo Bills star quarterback Josh Allen tried to sell a move that the officiating crew and the CBS broadcasting booth didn’t buy during Sunday’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs.

The Bills had first-and-10 in the fourth quarter when Allen scrambled and ran for a six-yard gain. Allen went to the ground with a slide to conclude the play, and he snapped his head back as though he had taken a hit to the head. But he wasn’t in the head. It was simply Allen trying to draw a personal foul penalty for something that didn’t actually happen.

CBS announcers Jim Nantz and Tony Romo saw and mocked the unsuccessful acting efforts from Allen, who’s married to actress and singer Hailee Steinfeld.

Tony Romo: “Oh, that’s a little acting…” Jim Nantz: “He’s got an offseason home in Hollywood…” Josh Allen’s acting effort to draw a flag didn’t get by Romo and Nantz. 🏈 🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/QN8YysHvI5 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 3, 2025

“Oh, that’s a little acting, a little bit there,” Romo said.

“Oh, no! That hurt so bad!” Romo continued, mocking the antics. “That’s why he was chuckling. He was like, I almost got you.”

“My gosh,” Nantz said. “Well, he’s got an offseason home in Hollywood. Maybe setting up a few more commercials down the road, or something bigger.”

While NFL officiating has drawn plenty of criticism this season (and deservedly so), the crew in Buffalo didn’t fall for this Allen flop, at least.

Allen and the Bills came away with a 28-21 win over Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.