Oct 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Baker Mayfield (6) dives for a first down during the third quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Jim Nantz lost his mind Sunday watching Baker Mayfield do Baker Mayfield things.

The CBS play-by-play announcer erupted as Mayfield spun out of the grasp of two 49ers defenders and scrambled for a first down that kept Tampa Bay’s drive alive in the third quarter.

“OH MY GOODNESS, HE’S DONE IT AGAIN!” Nantz screamed. “OH, THAT IS PURE BAKER MAYFIELD! ABSOLUTE BAKER AT HIS BEST!”

The play started with Mayfield appearing dead to rights as two 49ers defenders converged. Somehow spun away from both, stayed on his feet, and picked up 15 yards with his legs to move the chains.

That’s when Nantz lost it.

Jim Nantz: “OH MY GOODNESS, HE’S DONE IT AGAIN! OH, THAT IS PURE BAKER MAYFIELD! ABSOLUTE BAKER AT HIS BEST!” 🏈🔥🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/G3Cn8xTiur — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2025

Two plays later, Mayfield hit rookie receiver Tez Johnson for a 45-yard touchdown that put Tampa Bay ahead 27-19.

“TEZ JOHNSON HAS HIS FIRST NFL TOUCHDOWN, AND A MAGNIFICENT FLIP TO GO WITH IT!” Jim Nantz on the 49ers-Bucs call for CBS. 🏈🎙️ #NFL pic.twitter.com/tsgMB3mcv6 https://t.co/EoeUsFTBO9 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) October 12, 2025

Nantz doesn’t usually lose it like that. He’s called more than 500 NFL games with a style built on controlled excitement rather than screaming. But Mayfield’s scramble — spinning away from two defenders who had him dead to rights, somehow staying upright, picking up 15 yards — earned the full treatment.

It was vintage Mayfield. Extending a play that should have ended in a sack, keeping alive a drive that had no business continuing.

The Buccaneers quarterback entered Sunday’s game with four fourth-quarter comebacks and four game-winning drives this season, both leading the NFL. Tampa Bay improved to 5-1 with the 30-19 win, maintaining its hold on first place in the NFC South.

Nantz and Tony Romo had the CBS call for what turned into another Mayfield showcase. The Bucs quarterback has thrown 79 touchdown passes (now 81) since the start of the 2023 season, tied for the NFL lead, and continues proving he’s one of the league’s better quarterbacks after reviving his career in Tampa Bay.

Sunday’s sequence was the latest example of why defenses can never relax when Mayfield’s behind center. Even when the play breaks down — especially when the play breaks down — he’s dangerous.

And Nantz made sure everyone watching knew it.