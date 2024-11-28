Credit: CBS

Not even Jim Nantz is safe from offering up an announcer jinx for the ages.

The Detroit Lions found themselves clinging to a 23-20 lead over the Chicago Bears in the fourth quarter on Thanksgiving when kicker Jake Bates got ready to attempt his fourth field goal of the day.

Bates was three-for-three at that point, making kicks from 30, 36, and 48 yards. This one from 45 yards out was no gimme but then again he had yet to miss a field goal all season long. Entering the game, the Arkansas product had made all 17 of his field goal attempts, including five from over 50 yards out.

By all accounts, this one was money in the bank. That is, until the CBS announcer opened his big mouth.

As Bates lined up the kick, Nantz started singing his praises, noting that a year ago he was playing for the UFL’s Michigan Panthers before signing with the Lions.

“What a year it’s been for him,” said Nantz. “All the game-winning kicks at Minnesota and what did down in Houston…”

Nantz trailed off as Bates’ kick sailed into the air… and slowly veered right, landing outside the uprights for his first miss of the year.

An elite-level announcer jinx from Jim Nantz. “What a year it’s been for him. All the game-winning kicks…” “That is on you, Jim…” pic.twitter.com/HNhrgYDLD7 — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) November 28, 2024

Nantz’s broadcasting partner, Tony Romo, didn’t miss a beat.

“That is on you. That is on you, Jim. That is on you,” said Romo while Nantz pleaded for mercy.

“I was extolling his greatness,” responded Nantz.

“I know,” said Romo. “You didn’t have to throw out numbers too much, you just literally were saying…”

“Yeah. That’s his first field goal miss of the season,” said Nantz, already at the admission stage.

“And your first miss in a while,” poked Romo. “You have not had the announcer jinx in quite some time. Sorry, Detroit fans.”

The Lions did hold on to win the game by 3, so at least Nantz didn’t cost them the victory.

By our count, that is Nantz’s second announcer jinx of the season. Back in October, he noted that the Washington Commanders secondary had not recorded an interception all season long right before they intercepted Baltimore quarterback Lamar Jackson.

[NFL on CBS]