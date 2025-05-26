Jim Irsay talks to Andrea Kremer on Real Sports. (HBO.)

The surprising death of Jim Irsay last week meant the loss of one of the NFL’s prominent owners. Think about it. How many members of the league’s oligarchy would the average fan recognize on the street? Jerry Jones, Arthur Blank, Mark Davis, and Robert Kraft? Sure. Stan Kroenke, Shahid Khan, and John Mara? Maybe. It’s a short list.

There are 32 teams, and most of their owners, by design, stay away from the media spotlight unless necessary. Unlike his brethren, Irsay was such a notable and easily distinguishable figure that he sometimes acted as a de facto spokesperson.

It says a lot that when the NFL forced Daniel Snyder to sell, Irsay was the one who spoke to the media on the league’s behalf.

The Indianapolis Colts are not a national team. They are not the Dallas Cowboys, the Green Bay Packers, or the Pittsburgh Steelers.

And yet, every fan knew Irsay with his distinctive look, which at times resembled an 80s rock star or an 80s pro wrestler. He collected musical instruments and was once a competitive super heavyweight powerlifter. In a league filled with owners who would rather let press releases or PR directors speak for them, Irsay was never shy.

RIP Jim Irsay



As the Colts owner, he provided invaluable support during my investigation into Dan Snyder’s tenure as owner of the Washington Commanders. I extend my sincerest gratitude. pic.twitter.com/G5fInRdf8s — Darren M. Haynes (@DarrenMHaynes) May 22, 2025

Jim Irasy saw the effects of intense scrutiny early and firsthand. His father, Robert Irsay, notoriously moved the Colts from Baltimore to Indianapolis in the middle of the night in 1984. The images and video of the Mayflower moving trucks remain part of the franchise’s lore. Robert Irsay was public enemy No.1 in Baltimore the same way Art Modell was in Cleveland for taking the Browns to Baltimore.

When Jim Irsay took over the Colts in 1997, the 37-year-old was the youngest owner in the league. The rise of his profile coincided with the 1998 drafting of Peyton Manning, who quarterbacked the team to its greatest achievements in Indianapolis, capped by a victory in Super Bowl XLI.

Along the way, Irsay eagerly spoke to anyone with a microphone and camera. He enjoyed attention, maintaining an active presence on social media until the day he died. But unlike Jerry Jones, he let his football people make football decisions.

Please enable JavaScript to view the poll powered by Disqus.

Irsay also found himself in the spotlight for numerous controversies. He was arrested on a DUI charge in 2014. In a 2023 interview with Andrea Kremer on HBO’s Real Sports with Bryant Gumbel, Irsay claimed that the arrest was because he had been “prejudiced against as a rich, white billionaire.”

When Irsay was criticized afterward on First Take, Irsay threatened to sue ESPN. While that was a significant part of the news cycle at the time, he and his family were advocates of mental health issues, launching the Kicking The Stigma initiative.

Irsay’s willingness to put himself out there should be applauded. Most NFL owners would prefer to operate in the shadows. One of the reasons why Roger Goodell is so highly paid is that he is the face of the league. Most people focus on the commissioner when there are issues, complaints, or general frustrations with the NFL. The owners don’t want to deal with that criticism. But to his credit, Irsay made himself available more than most of his peers.

In many ways, Jim Irsay was in a league of his own.