Photo Credit: Chargers team website

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Jim Harbaugh has always been an incredibly entertaining personality in front of a camera. On Thursday, he tried his hand at breaking down the human anatomy ahead of their Week 17 game against the New England Patriots, which is expected to be colder than Chargers players are accustomed to.

Harbaugh is very accustomed to standing on the sidelines in cold conditions due to his time at Michigan, both as a player and coach.

However, there is always a reputation that West Coast teams, particularly those in Southern California, don’t adjust well to the cold weather when they head on the road in December and January.

The Chargers will take that test in Week 17 against the New England Patriots, with the game expected to be in the high 30s to low 40s with a high chance of rain. To be fair, that doesn’t even seem that cold compared to how it could have been in Massachusetts in late December.

Still, Harbaugh doesn’t seem worried about the change from Los Angeles to Foxborough.

During a press conference on Thursday, Harbaugh declared that he has a bunch of “young, healthy” athletes with “hearts that pump warm blood” before describing how blood travels throughout the body.

“We had a little rainfall last week at practice,” said Harbaugh. “That was great to have that. Most all of us have played in those kinds of games or grew up in that kind of weather. The bottom line is these guys are young. They are healthy and their heart pumps warm blood. Pumps it from the arteries to the veins to the tributaries to the capillaries. Throughout their whole body. You just play ball. That’s been my experience.”

Harbaugh then reminded everyone he is not a doctor, which was already made clear when he referenced “tributaries.”

“I might have gotten that in the wrong order there,” he said. “It’s well-documented, I am not a doctor. But I know it’s warm blood that young, healthy, athletic guys are able to generate.”

Cold weather for Saturday’s game in New England does not concern coach/professor Harbaugh. pic.twitter.com/RfosDdZKVw — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 27, 2024

We’ll leave it to actual doctors and medical professionals to assess whether Harbaugh accurately described the blood-pumping process.

