Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Oh, Jim Harbaugh, the man that you are.

During a press conference on Wednesday, the Los Angeles Chargers head coach discussed the upcoming Week 12 game against the Baltimore Ravens — not without referencing a pop group known for its stadium anthems, of course.

He was asked if having back-to-back games in the primetime slot meant anything.

“No — nothing to make of it really,” he told media Wednesday, laughing. “They’re exciting, though. I like primetime, I always thought that, you know. It’s like — tonight’s gonna be a good night as The Black Eyed Peas — kind of feel — got my friends with me, and we’re going to go out and let’s make it a great night.”

lol coach is a big black eyed peas fan pic.twitter.com/REquzDOnJe — Los Angeles Chargers (@chargers) November 20, 2024

A member of the media quipped, “A Black Eyed Peas fan, OK.”

“Who isn’t?” Harbaugh responded.

That got a decent response from the scrum.

Harbaugh will head into Monday night’s matchup — well, it’s a rematch of sorts from 2013’s Super Bowl XLVII, when Jim was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers, and the team fell to John’s Ravens, 34-31. It was a game filled with drama and a blackout.

Harbaugh called that Super Bowl a tremendous game at the highest level. This upcoming game will be a repeated family affair, and he said he expects something similar here.

“I’m sure my brother looks at it the same way I do — the same way our family does,” he said.

While the Ravens (7-4) might be better on paper, the Chargers (7-3) won’t make it easy.

The game will also take place on Harbaugh’s parent’s wedding anniversary. But they’ll be in Bradenton, Fla. with their daughter, Joanie, who will be hosting Thanksgiving.

Harbaugh looks forward to going against his older brother who he complimented on his coaching abilities and toughness.

“That’s my best friend, I’m really proud of him — it was earned,” he said.