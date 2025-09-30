Photo credit: SNY

You can change the coach, you can change the general manager, you can change the quarterback, but you can’t change the officials. Jets cornerback Sauce Gardner wants to be part of a winning program because he believes with wins, comes preferential treatment from the officials.

The New York Jets are 0-4 after losing 27-21 to the Miami Dolphins on Monday Night Football, in a game that really wasn’t as close as the final score suggests. And the Jets have done little to help themselves this season. They’re an undisciplined disaster, and they proved it Monday night by committing 13 penalties for 101 yards.

After the game, Gardner, the highest-paid cornerback in the NFL, ripped the officiating, believing the Jets aren’t getting calls because of their record.

“I’m personally frustrated. Because I watch football, and I just feel like — and I don’t know if this is wrong to say — but I think I get called for more stuff just based off of us not winning,” Gardner told reporters after the Jets’ Monday night loss. “I watch these winning programs and there’d be some egregious things that don’t get called.”

“We don’t win and I feel like don’t get the calls that we should get and we get calls we probably shouldn’t get called for. Obviously, that’s not why I want to win. I want to win because I don’t like losing.”

Maybe Gardner is on to something, the Jets were called for 13 penalties Monday night, as compared to just six by the Dolphins. One problem, the Dolphins similarly entered the game without a win! Miami isn’t exactly a juggernaut worthy of the preferential treatment Sauce Gardner was describing.

The Jets have appeared ill-prepared and undisciplined under head coach Aaron Glenn, two things the rookie head coach vowed to fix when he was hired. And if Glenn really wants to shake the “same old Jets” monicker, he’s going to need his best players to start holding themselves accountable.