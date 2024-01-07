(Credit: SNY)

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh wrapped up his post-game media session Sunday not by answering a question, but by asking a question.

After the Jets’ 17-3 win over the New England Patriots, Saleh turned to ESPN reporter Rich Cimini and asked, “You aren’t going to ask me if I’m going to do cartwheels?”

The line drew chuckles from reporters.

At least this exchange between Saleh and Cimini ended in laughter, unlike the incredibly awkward scene involving the two on Dec. 28, after the Jets lost to the Cleveland Browns. Referencing the Jets’ mistakes in that game, Cimini asked Saleh about his seemingly quiet reaction to the loss.

“You don’t seem particularly angry or upset about it, I’m wondering if you could just share what’s really churning inside of you right now?” Cimini asked.

“Um, I’m not quite sure on the question, Rich. … Do you want me to throw the podium on the floor?” Saleh responded, a stern look on his face.

Laughter and smiles are always more comfortable for coaches and reporters at these sessions than awkward silences and angry glares. Obviously, Saleh was in a better mood this week, after the win over the Patriots.

Some fans were surprised to see the coach known for his reserved demeanor flash a sense of humor.

