The reported “wish list” Aaron Rodgers handed the New York Jets is allegedly fake but oddly accurate.

Shortly after the Jets met with Rodgers to gauge his interest, ESPN’s Dianna Russini reported that Rodgers gave the team a “wish list” of receivers he’d like them to acquire. Rodgers later dismissed the report as fake news during an appearance on The Pat McAfee Show. At the time, he called it “ridiculous” and “stupid.”

Friday afternoon, New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh defended his new quarterback. He did so by similarly dismissing reports of a Rodgers’ wish list. However, he was a little nicer about it than Rodgers was.

Robert Saleh calls the Aaron Rodgers wish list narrative a “silly” one: “It’s very common for new faces to want old faces” pic.twitter.com/RzcZAznzIN — Jets Videos (@snyjets) May 5, 2023

“I’m going to try to say this as respectfully as I can; I’m not attacking anyone,” Saleh began. “It’s just, I do think it’s a silly narrative with regards to wish lists, and I say that because there are 32 teams in the NFL, and it’s common practice for when there are changes when you have a new coaching staff, when you have people coming in, that you surround those people with people they’re familiar with. I had a wish list.”

Saleh explained that Tom Brady brought specific players and receivers with him when he left New England for Tampa Bay. “It’s very common for new faces to want old faces,” Saleh continued. “That whole narrative of whatever people are trying to put on the quarterback, I think it’s tired, but it’s common practice in the NFL.”

So it’s silly and tired but accurate? Not only is it correct, but Saleh admits wish lists are so standard that he gave the Jets one of his own when they hired him! If Rodgers did follow standard protocol and give the Jets a list, where’s the issue? Russini said Rodgers provided the Jets with a wish list of free agents. The list featured Randall Cobb, Allen Lazard, Marcedes Lewis, and Odell Beckham Jr. The Jets attempted to sign OBJ, they did sign Cobb and Lazard, and no one will be shocked if the 38-year-old Lewis ends up in camp.

Despite Aaron Rodgers dismissing it as “ridiculous” and Saleh calling it “silly,” it seems like Russini’s report of a wish list was oddly accurate.

