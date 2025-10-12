Oct 12, 2025; Tottenham, United Kingdom; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn leaves the field after an NFL International Series game against the Denver Broncos at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Aaron Glenn defended Justin Fields after the Jets managed minus-10 net passing yards against the Denver Broncos.

That wasn’t the problem. The problem was how Glenn treated Brian Costello of the New York Post for asking a perfectly reasonable question about whether he’d consider a quarterback change after the worst passing performance in franchise history.

“What kind of question is that?” Glenn said that after the 13-11 loss, the Jets dropped to 0-6. “There are guys that have bad games. That doesn’t mean you just bench them. Come on, you know better than that.”

#Jets HC Aaron Glenn on if Justin Fields is still QB1: “C’mon man. What kind of question is that?” https://t.co/nyZY4itRHQ pic.twitter.com/TuFbwPZQhk — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 12, 2025

Fields completed 9 of 17 passes for 45 yards and took nine sacks for 55 yards lost, producing minus-10 net passing yards, the worst by any team since 1998. Tyrod Taylor couldn’t have done any worse. After a performance that bad, asking about a potential quarterback change was the most obvious question available. Glenn didn’t see it that way, treating Costello like he’d crossed some line by asking whether the coaching staff might consider making a change.

And for that, Connor Rogers tore into Glenn’s response during SNY’s postgame show.

Rogers, a mainstay on the network’s Jets coverage, pointed out that Costello has covered the team long enough to know when a quarterback question is worth asking, and after minus-10 net passing yards, this was one of those times.

“So to say ‘What kind of question is that?’ and follow that up a minute later and say, ‘You know better than that,’ is a horrible look,” Rogers said. “There’s no other way around it. There’s 40 other better ways to handle that situation. It’s tone deaf.”

“It’s just not a great look.” On Jets Post Game Live, @ConnorJRogers discusses Aaron Glenn’s response to questions about Justin Fields remaining the Jets’ starting QB: ➡️ @Audi pic.twitter.com/sxX215xFeX — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 12, 2025

Rogers broke down what an actual answer would have looked like. Glenn could have said he planned to stick with Fields while explaining what adjustments the coaching staff would make to help him perform better. He could have outlined why he still believed in his quarterback despite the brutal performance. Nobody would have to agree with that reasoning, but at least it would be a substantive response instead of scolding a reporter for asking an obvious question.

“This is not a fair response,” he said.

The defensive posture isn’t new for Glenn. After the Bills demolished the Jets 30-10 in Week 2, he answered three consecutive questions by saying, “I’ve got to watch the tape.” When Rich Cimini asked how he balances staying positive at 0-3, Glenn said he’d let the New York media focus on the negatives while he looked for positives.

Rogers also noted that this pattern of treating fair questions like personal attacks creates a bigger problem than just bad press conferences.

“And this isn’t the first time where you’re treating people that are asking fair questions like they’re idiots,” Rogers continued. “I actually think the result after the game was worse than the game. I thought the Jets actually played pretty well today in 2-to-3 phases — defense and special teams —but the offense was not. So when you’re asked about the offense, you don’t have to give a perfect answer. You can go back and watch the tape. Everybody’s giving you grace with that, but it’s just not a great look.”

Steve Gelbs added that Glenn’s approach ignores what it means to coach the Jets, where the franchise’s miserable recent history inevitably shapes how questions get asked. The fanbase and reporters bring the last decade and a half of dysfunction into every evaluation of the current team, and Gelbs said that, combined with the putrid results to start this season, means Glenn needs to show some humility instead of acting like his team has earned the benefit of the doubt.

On Jets Post Game Live, @SteveGelbs talks about the Jets’ 0-6 start and the message Aaron Glenn is sending in his postgame press conferences: ➡️ @Audi pic.twitter.com/n1nnWLqUti — Jets Videos (@snyjets) October 12, 2025

Glenn wants to establish accountability with the Jets. He cut Xavier Gipson immediately after a Week 1 fumble. He moved on from Aaron Rodgers without hesitation. He’s made it clear nobody’s job is safe based on reputation alone. But accountability has to work both ways. The Jets just posted minus-10 passing yards in their sixth consecutive loss, and Glenn treated a veteran beat reporter like he was out of line for asking about it. Defending your quarterback is fine. Acting like the question itself was inappropriate after a historically bad performance isn’t.