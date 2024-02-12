(Credit: New York Jets on Twitter/X)

You may want to consult a thesaurus for the most creative ways to describe the dumpster fire that is the New York Jets organization.

The Jets’ on-field performance this part season certainly didn’t live up to their Super Bowl aspirations, and “shameless” wouldn’t be the first word that comes to mind. However, when peeking at their first offseason move, it’s clear why it still fits.

Instead of Super Bowl glory, the Jets reign supreme in the realm of offseason hype. March through August is usually their annual reign of hype before their notorious offseason championship crumbles under the bright lights of reality.

True to form, they wasted no time showcasing their characteristic lack of self-awareness. The franchise announced new uniforms mere minutes after Mecole Hardman, their discarded wide receiver, snagged the game-winning touchdown in Super Bowl LVIII for the Kansas City Chiefs.

You knew it was coming right? New uniforms this April. pic.twitter.com/jRFh0dsAta — Woody Johnson (@woodyjohnson4) February 12, 2024

Woody Johnson, team owner and former United States ambassador to the United Kingdom, is known for his online presence and for engaging with fans. Following the success of the team’s white legacy uniforms in 2023, the team announced plans to introduce black and green versions in April. This decision reflects Johnson’s attentiveness to fan sentiment, which is evident in his reported conversations with head coach Robert Saleh about Twitter reactions to the team’s offense.

Despite enthusiastic fan reception to the news of new uniforms, the announcement’s timing – immediately following the season’s end – triggered predictable social media reactions. Jets fans, accustomed to winning off-season championships, playfully poked fun at the team’s tendency to excel outside of September through February.

This is what franchises do in place of winning titles, what I call the Vancouver Canucks Method https://t.co/roXhlZjJxQ — Smokey-Hell Nelson ?‍?️ (@SmokeyHellNFL) February 12, 2024

Woody dropping this the day after the SB to remind us his organization is a dumpster fire again, but the unis will be cooler next season. #Jets https://t.co/kFnn8pFmu3 — Louie (@Louie_Rock) February 12, 2024

Yes, we knew this was coming .. couldn’t tweet out fast enough to try and hide the stench of the season https://t.co/z0UvKmIdoY — Tyson Rauch (@TRauch21) February 12, 2024

Jets haven’t made the playoffs in well over a decade and haven’t appeared in a Super Bowl in 55 years. But new unis = a Lombardi Trophy for Woody (bonus points for posting this literally seconds after the Super Bowl) ? https://t.co/YZvT3ib6cd — Jeff Cohen (@JeffCohen610) February 12, 2024

jets came out blasting the second the offseason began for everyone https://t.co/ynVttlneP0 — jets west (#1 ashtyn davis fan) (@jetstothewest) February 12, 2024

We’re 10 mins into the offseason and we the champs https://t.co/9bGjgWGKuN pic.twitter.com/IR6Qg4OLmy — Aidan (@ScanManJets) February 12, 2024

Lame ass organization tweeting about some damn uniforms seconds after the super bowl https://t.co/2DMy6PHgDf — Chief Earl (@YankeesFanEarl) February 12, 2024

LOL the #Jets announcing the new uniforms right after the Super Bowl concludes with Mecole Hardman scoring the game winning touchdown. You can’t make it up. https://t.co/3UZuyoR2CC — Jake Asman (@JakeAsman) February 12, 2024

The Jets are going for their 4th straight offseason championship. https://t.co/MnX3kaB8YA — Mike Nash (@MikeNash15) February 12, 2024

While you can credit an owner for listening to a passionate fanbase and making a popular move, it’s hard to ignore the awkwardness of the timing and the optics of the situation. The announcement inadvertently highlights potential ownership blind spots regarding the team’s underlying dysfunction, especially after a player you cast aside caught a touchdown to clinch a Super Bowl mere minutes beforehand.

Gang Green will need more than new uniforms if it wants to right the wrongs of one of the more disappointing seasons in franchise history, which is saying something.

[New York Jets, Woody Johnson on Twitter/X]