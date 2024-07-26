Jul 25, 2024; Florham Park, NJ, USA; New York Jets linebacker Jermaine Johnson (11) participates in a drill during training camp at Atlantic Health Jets Training Center. Mandatory Credit: John Jones-USA TODAY Sports

New York Jets Pro Bowl linebacker Jermaine Johnson II took issue with how one of the team’s beat reporters shared an update about what happened in practice.

On Friday, Connor Hughes, who covers the Jets for SNY, posted a long list of takeaways from the team’s practice. One of them touted the performance of rookie offensive tackle, Olu Fashanu.

“Left tackle Tyron Smith had a veteran rest day. He hasn’t played a full season since 2015,” Hughes shared on X, formerly Twitter. “The Jets hope this practice structure helps that. Rookie Olu Fashanu took his place with the starters. He stonewalled defensive end Jermaine Johnson on the first rep of team drills.”

A rookie performing well in practice against a Pro Bowler would be good news for the Jets and their fans — if not for one problem. Fashanu, No. 74, never went against Johnson.

The linebacker pointed out in a response to Hughes.

“Brother… I didn’t line up on the Right side all day… I don’t even go looking for it,” he said. “It’s either lazy writing or just blatant lying. Either way I did not go up against 74 today. Please just report accurately.”

So, what happened?

Hughes responded and clarified that it can be hard to identify numbers from where reporters watch practices — even if it gives a better overall vantage point.

“Hey Jermaine — I had written down on first team drill you rushing v LT (74). Marked it as a nice pass-blocking rep for him,” he said. “Granted, we watched practice from atop the patio quite a way aways. If I was off on the number, that is my mistake. Meant nothing viscous by it. We don’t have access to replay as reporters.”

