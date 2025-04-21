Mandatory Credit: John Jones-Imagn Images

The New York Jets and their new brass seem much less concerned with Aaron Rodgers than he appears to be with them.

Last week, Rodgers made his first public statements since learning new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey didn’t want him returning to the team next season. During a typically wide-ranging appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers called the Jets a “debacle” and claimed they lacked an “ample amount of respect” in how they handled the split.

Rodgers appeared to take issue with the fact that he “flew across the country on my own dime” to meet with the new leadership, only to quickly learn they already decided to go in another direction at quarterback. While Rodgers kept saying he knew a divorce was possible, he was clearly displeased with the Jets’ decisiveness.

Monday morning, Mougey met with the media and was asked about Rodgers’ comments on their divorce. And while Mougey could have disputed the accusation or, worse, apologized for it, the Jets’ general manager did something they’re not used to seeing. Mougey remained hellbent on avoiding the circus, and he did so by giving Aaron Rodgers the silent treatment.

Darren Mougey is asked about Aaron Rodgers’ comments on his final meeting with the Jets: “I understand the question, but I’m just going to talk about the draft and current Jets players” pic.twitter.com/qyAtxw2GRN — Jets Videos (@snyjets) April 21, 2025



“I understand the question and I addressed that at the combine,” Mougey said when asked about Rodgers’ comments to McAfee. “But today I just want to talk about the draft and Jets players.”

And when the follow-up question asked whether he had any regrets about the meeting with Rodgers, Mougey had his “On to Cincinnati” moment. “I understand the question,” Mougey repeated. “But I’m just going to talk about the draft and current Jets players.”

Two months after their divorce with Rodgers, it’s the Jets who appear on a better path to putting that relationship behind them. This coming after there was very little historical evidence to suggest the Jets were capable of being the more stable party in a break-up with any Hall-of-Fame quarterback.

Every time there is a new regime with the Jets, there are attempts to claim that “this leadership will be different.” Who knows if Glenn and Mougey being at the helm will lead to different results, but they have already proven to be very different from the last regime in how they handled Aaron Rodgers.