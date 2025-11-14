Photo Credit: SNY

The New York Jets fell to 2-8 with a 27-14 loss to the New England Patriots on Thursday Night Football. Jets quarterback Justin Fields completed 15 of 26 passes for 116 yards (4.5 average), one touchdown, no interceptions, and an 81.6 passer rating. While 116 yards sounds extremely low for an NFL quarterback (because it is), it’s that much more concerning when it makes for only the second time over the last five games that Fields has thrown for at least 100 yards (or even 55 yards).

After the game, SNY Jets analyst Willie Colon sounded off about Fields’ poor play, and straight up said that Fields “is not an NFL quarterback.”

“Justin Fields is not an NFL quarterback.”@willcolon66 reacts to Justin Fields’ struggles against the Patriots on Jets Post Game Live: ➡️ @Audi pic.twitter.com/pGHz5jiyg1 — Jets Videos (@snyjets) November 14, 2025

“I mean, it’s tough, man,” Colon began on SNY’s Jets Post Game Live. “Because Aaron Glenn is going to sit up here and talk about how he needs to watch the tape. You don’t need to watch anything. Justin Fields is not an NFL quarterback. Let’s be honest.”

Colon suggested that Jets head coach Aaron Glenn shouldn’t have even let Fields play over quarterback Tyrod Taylor in the second half of Thursday night’s game.

“And you can’t sit here and tell your team before games, I want them to rally, I want them to give you all they got, when you’re not giving your team everything they need to be successful,” Colon said. “I mean, he shouldn’t have played in the second half, right?”

“They were in this game, and this is a game where if you win this game, you’re on a three-game winning streak, and you really start to rally the troops because now they start believing in each other,” Colon continued.

Colon, a Super Bowl champion offensive lineman with the Pittsburgh Steelers, spoke from a player’s standpoint on the subject.

“This is like, from a ballplayer standpoint, if I’m sitting in that locker room, and he’s talking to us, and he’s talking about what we should do, I’m like, ‘No, what should you have done?'” Colon said.

“The tape don’t lie,” Colon elaborated. “I’m on the field. We watch missed throws, bad mechanics, he doesn’t trust his feet. We said it in the pregame, he needs to see it and throw it… That’s not the NFL. You got to see it and go. And it’s redundant. And it’s tired. And I feel bad for those guys, because you can tell they’re still playing with pride… This offensive line came out ready for a fight.”

“I’m more frustrated with Aaron Glenn,” Colon added. “It’s not about the ballplayers. It’s about Aaron Glenn. What he did tonight was nonsense. It’s ridiculous.”

Fields is in the fifth year of his NFL career, and the issues that plagued him in his early years with the Chicago Bears remain: poor footwork and mechanics, inaccurate passes, bailing in the pocket too soon, struggling to process and read the field, taking too many sacks, etc. Generally, there’s just no rhythm and consistency from him in the passing game, and when the modern NFL is all about those traits being strengths.

The argument for continuing to play Fields would be that it’s a lost season for the Jets anyway, and the toolsy former first-round pick has a hypothetical upside, whereas Taylor is a 36-year-old journeyman quarterback who isn’t the long-term answer himself.

But we have a lot of evidence to suggest that it probably is what it is with Fields at this point, and it’s certainly hard to envision him all of a sudden figuring it out on a going-nowhere Jets team that has also lost star wide receiver Garrett Wilson to injured reserve.

And as Colon alluded to, there’s the locker room to think about with this, and when Glenn is trying to build trust and a strong culture in the building. If the players think the better quarterback isn’t playing, while the team continues to lose, the players might start to turn on the first-year head coach.