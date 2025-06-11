New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) is shown during Gang GreenÕs 19-9 loss against the Los Angeles Rams, Sunday, December 22, 2024, in East Rutherford. Credit: The Record
Aaron Rodgers’ two seasons at quarterback of the New York Jets didn’t go as either he or the team envisioned at the onset of the partnership. Rodgers’ first season in the Big Apple ended on his first series of the season with an Achilles rupture. The four-time MVP returned for a second season, but the Jets managed only five wins, good for a third-place AFC East.

It didn’t take long for new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn, who joined the franchise after impressing as the Detroit Lions defensive coordinator, to inform Rodgers that his services would no longer be needed. After a months-long deliberation process, Rodgers signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers, while the Jets have ironically brought in Justin Fields, who spent time as the Steelers’ starter last season.

While the Rodgers era is officially over in New York, several reporters covering the team are noting an improved culture within and around the building now that training camp is underway. As for how connected those two things are, we’ll leave that to you to determine.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini was perhaps a bit more explicit in his read on the post-Rodgers era, noting that no Jets players were skipping camp to spend time in Egypt as the quarterback had done last year.

Fields and Rodgers will face off for their new franchises in Week 1, when the teams meet on September 7 at MetLife Stadium, in what is sure to be a statement win for whichever team emerges victorious.

