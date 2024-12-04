Photo Credit: ESPN

The New York Jets have had a season to forget despite coming into it as a potential AFC contender in the eyes of many. While Jets fans are ready to move on from the brutal year, star quarterback Aaron Rodgers isn’t done just yet.

During the Jets’ three-game losing streak, media pundits have questioned whether Rodgers will remain the starter for the remainder of the season considering they have very little to play for anymore this year. The Athletic’s Dianna Russini also reported that she’d heard rumblings about the Jets potentially benching him or sending him to the IR.

On Monday, Jets interim head coach Jeff Ulbrich confirmed to reporters that his plan remains for Rodgers start for the remainder of the season.

“We have great belief in Aaron, and we think he gives us the best opportunity to win,” said Ulbrich. “After assessing yesterday’s game, I thought there was moments in the first half when you saw Aaron Rodgers. I thought there was moments even in the second half where you saw Aaron Rodgers. And then there was moments where he didn’t play to his standard. And he would tell you the same. We believe that he gives us the best chance to win. So he’s our quarterback.”

The Jets organization clearly wants Rodgers to start as long as he is willing. But does Rodgers even want to remain the starter in New York?

During Tuesday’s weekly appearance on The Pat McAfee Show, Rodgers discussed his short-term future for the remainder of the season, saying that one of his goals heading into the season was playing every game. That goal has not changed.

“Just want to finish off as well as we can. It’s been a rough season,” said Rodgers. “A lot of opportunities to win games where we didn’t get the job done in the fourth quarter. Some of those games were won and lost in the first, second, and third quarter. If you go back to some of the important impact plays, which again was the case on Sunday. But when you have a chance to win in the fourth quarter and you come up short, it’s always a little extra disappointing.

“But listen, we get paid for 17 weeks. Not 10, not 11, not 5. If you are the starter, you want to play all the games. That’s how I feel, I want to be out there with my guys and battle. As long as I feel healthy. Body feels as good as it’s felt, fortunately or unfortunately for the situation. My body feels great. I want to be out there with the guys and battle. I have a lot of pride in playing. One of my goals coming back this year from the Achilles was the play all 17 games. I assumed that would be 17 plus whatever playoff games we play in. Obviously, that hasn’t been the case this year. But we still have five games left and I would love to be out there battling with the guys.”

“It’s been a rough season but I wanna finish strong.. I wanna be out there with my guys and battle”@AaronRodgers12 #PMSLive pic.twitter.com/4UyABew2ud — Pat McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) December 3, 2024

Critics of Rodgers have certainly had plenty of ammunition to use against him, whether it be his subpar play on the field, throwing his teammates under the bus following losses, and seemingly being more concerned with attacking media members than his team’s struggles.

But despite all of that criticism, Rodgers isn’t quitting on his team, which is commendable considering the Jets essentially have no chance of reaching the postseason at 3-9.

Unless the decision is made by the Jets organization or Rodgers has a change of heart, he will finish what he started, even if it ends up being an audition for other teams (or potential coaches).

Over the past few weeks, reports have emerged that it is quite unlikely that Rodgers will remain a member of the Jets heading into next season should he choose not to retire. So perhaps Rodgers wants to do everything possible to entice other teams to take a chance on him next season.

[The Pat McAfee Show]