Aaron Glenn’s adversarial relationship with the New York media continued into Week 3.

The first-year head coach didn’t stick to platitudes when talking to reporters following his team’s 29-27 loss, but he didn’t want to dwell on negatives either. The Jets latched onto moral victories after narrowly losing to the Steelers in Week 1, only to follow that up with an uninspiring 30-10 loss to the Buffalo Bills, in which Justin Fields passed for just 27 yards, and instead of directly answering questions, Glenn said he needed to watch the film.

Glenn doesn’t need to watch the film to know his team is 0-3. He also isn’t a fan of moral victories either. But in trying to build a culture, the former Lions and Saints defensive coordinator wants to focus on the positives, and he’ll allow the New York media to focus on the negatives.

ESPN’s Rich Cimini asked how Glenn, who stressed that his team didn’t quit, balances presenting that to his team, despite the team’s 0-3 record.

“Well, you just said it. We’re 0-3,” Glenn replied. “How many games do we have left? (14). That speaks for itself. We have a lot of games to go play. And you can build on this. You can build on this. And one thing I don’t do — which I understand the New York media tries to do — is the negative parts of it. I’m not going to be that way. I’m going to let you guys deal with that. We’re going to look at the things we did well.”

The beat reporters and the fanbase will deal with the negative parts of it. The negatives are that the Jets’ reputation as being stout defensively is a farce. That the team still hasn’t figured out the quarterback position. That, for better or worse, Glenn and general manager Darren Mougey won’t be granted the slightest bit of patience by a battered and beaten fanbase.

That fanbase includes this author, who was in sixth grade the last time the Jets made the playoffs. I’m now 26 years old.

Glenn isn’t responsible for the team’s past shortcomings, but it’s a what have you done for me lately league. If the wins don’t start coming soon, it’ll be hard for the fanbase — and the media — to focus on the positives. Jets fans are tired of being told that a good season would be winning seven games. It’s certainly Glenn’s prerogative to do so as he tries to institute his culture, but with the media serving as the fanbase’s voice, there’s no avoiding the elephant in the room. And while Glenn may prefer to accentuate the positive, the reality is that results matter more than rhetoric in New York.