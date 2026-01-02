Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images (insert via Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images)

Four months after the Dallas Cowboys traded Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers amid stalled contract negotiations, the bad blood between the two sides remains.

That was clear on New Year’s Day, as the star pass-rusher went on a social media spree poking fun at his former team.

After weighing in on the Cowboys’ release of cornerback Trevon Diggs and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus’ honest assessment of his Parsons-less defense, the former Penn State star explained the reasoning behind his comments. And it all points back to Jerry Jones, who wasn’t shy to discuss Parsons before or after the trade.

“Y’all want me to feel bad? Jerry Jones slandered my name to Cowboys media and national media for months,” the 26-year-old wrote. “So I do think I can react to comment if I want to! #respectfully”

Y’all want me to feel bad? Jerry Jones slandered my name to Cowboys media and national media for months. So I do think I can react to comment if I want to! #respectfully — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) January 1, 2026

While Parsons didn’t specify which comments he took issue with, there were certainly plenty to choose from. Although Jones remained steadfast in is desire to keep the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year in Dallas, both and Cowboys general manager Stephen Jones (Jerry’s son) made plenty of statements downplaying his value, including a clear post-trade shot at his training habits.

Naturally, it didn’t take long for Jones to respond, as he made his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan in Dallas on Friday. But when asked about Parsons’ comments, the Cowboys owner didn’t return fire and even admitted that he gets why the 5-time Pro Bowl selection feels the way he does.

“I wish Micah the very best,” Jones said, according to The Athletic’s Jon Machota. “I’d love to have Micah on the team. But we just couldn’t afford him. We wanted four or five players more than we did him. But he’s outstanding. I understand his sensitivity and can even understand these comments.”

While one could interpret Jones’ response as measured, one could also read it as another shot at his former All-Pro. Especially with the 82-year-old reiterating that there were “four or five more players” that the Cowboys preferred to keep ahead of Parsons, in addition to the mention of his “sensitivity.”

All things considered, this remains one of the uglier breakups in recent history. And even with Dallas missing the playoffs and Parsons recovering from a season-ending torn ACL, there isn’t any reason to think that will be changing anytime soon.