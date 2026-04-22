Credit: WFAA

There’s very few people in sports that would ever be in the position to stop a press conference dead in its tracks because he has to go say hello to a former President of the United States. But you can bet that Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones is one of them.

Jones was treating the local Dallas media to a pre-draft press conference at Cowboys headquarters in Frisco, Texas. You never know quite what you’re going to get at a Jerry Jones presser, especially in recent years. And that held true once again as he told reporters that former POTUS Bill Clinton was at the Cowboys facility and wanted to say hello.

Clinton then walked into the room. But as Jones got up from the dais, disaster almost struck as the Cowboys owner stumbled and almost fell to the ground. Thankfully, he was able to keep his balance as the two shared a laugh and saved what would have been one of the viral moments of the year.

Jones and Clinton share something very important in common in that they are both Arkansas natives and share a long-standing friendship. The Cowboys owner was part of the 1964 Razorbacks national championship team. The two also share the fact that their greatest days both happened over a generation ago in the 1990s when Clinton was in the White House as president and the Cowboys were winning Super Bowls and making regular visits. America’s Team hasn’t even made it to a conference championship game since Clinton’s first term in 1995.

Jerry Jones then channeled another certain president in claiming that the Cowboys had the largest pre-draft press conference in the entire NFL. At least that’s something to brag about? Maybe?

While he’s making a tour of NFL pre-draft press conference, Bill Clinton should have made a stop in New England to talk to Mike Vrabel. At least he has some experience with what the Patriots head coach is currently trying to navigate and might be able to improve their public response.