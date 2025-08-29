Photo Credit: NFL Network.

Shortly after trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones met with the media. During the press conference, Jones repeatedly referred to Parsons by the wrong name.

At several points, Jones called Parsons “Michael.”

Jerry Jones has referred to Micah Parsons as “Michael” several times during the press conference. He finally corrected himself. 🏈🎙️ #NFL https://t.co/cNiCpIGPB6 pic.twitter.com/vIqMRgp7Es — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 29, 2025

Jones repeatedly calling Parsons by the wrong name did not go unnoticed in NFL media circles.

Jerry Jones repeatedly calling Micah Parsons, “Michael,” is just insane. “There was no question in our mind that MICHAEL could bring us a lot of resources in a trade.” 🤦🏻‍♂️ https://t.co/qQuPZflOq7 pic.twitter.com/pkfa861LJF — Jordan Schultz (@Schultz_Report) August 28, 2025

Jerry Jones calling Micah Parsons “Michael” and explaining football is an 11-on-11 game. I’ve seen enough. — Andrew Callahan (@_AndrewCallahan) August 28, 2025

Maybe the Cowboys traded Michael Parsons to the Packers instead of Micah Parsons. 3D chess from Jerry Jones. https://t.co/YnIqVIVQNQ — Doug Kyed (@DougKyed) August 29, 2025

Jerry Jones seems to be VERY clearly calling Micah Parsons “Michael.” He has done it multiple times in the press conference to discuss the trade. Pretty small behavior. — RJ Ochoa (@rjochoa) August 28, 2025

Listening to Jerry Jones continuously call Micah ‘Michael’: pic.twitter.com/eHM13mtcto — theScore (@theScore) August 28, 2025

So Jerry Jones today:

-Called Micah “Michael” numerous times

-Referred to run defense in defense of the trade

-Unironically pulled off the “It could even be a boat” bit with the draft picks Dallas gets back

-Said he’s been thinking about this trade for months Masterful stuff — AJ Schulte (@AJSchulteFB) August 29, 2025

Just an utter embarrassment https://t.co/oawWT64FWU — trey wingo (@wingoz) August 29, 2025

It’s worth noting that Jones has done this before. In July, while praising Parsons’ being “as savvy and knowledgeable and understanding of his financial business, relative to football as any player I’ve ever been around,” Jones called his now former linebacker “Michael Parson.”

Jerry Jones refered to Micah Parsons as Michael Parson last month. pic.twitter.com/332vsdgO9j — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) August 29, 2025

It’s easy enough to understand how the 82-year-old Jones might make a mistake like this. “Micah” and “Michael” sound a lot alike, and “Michael” is the more common name. That said, while it is understandable, if you’re a Cowboys fan and were hoping that Jones’ press conference might give you a sense of confidence about the team’s path going forward, repeatedly calling Parsons by the wrong name probably didn’t achieve that.