During the press conference after trading Micah Parsons, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones repeatedly referred to Parsons by the wrong name. Photo Credit: NFL Network. Photo Credit: NFL Network.
By Michael Dixon on

Shortly after trading Micah Parsons to the Green Bay Packers, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones met with the media. During the press conference, Jones repeatedly referred to Parsons by the wrong name.

At several points, Jones called Parsons “Michael.”

Jones repeatedly calling Parsons by the wrong name did not go unnoticed in NFL media circles.

It’s worth noting that Jones has done this before. In July, while praising Parsons’ being “as savvy and knowledgeable and understanding of his financial business, relative to football as any player I’ve ever been around,” Jones called his now former linebacker “Michael Parson.”

It’s easy enough to understand how the 82-year-old Jones might make a mistake like this. “Micah” and “Michael” sound a lot alike, and “Michael” is the more common name. That said, while it is understandable, if you’re a Cowboys fan and were hoping that Jones’ press conference might give you a sense of confidence about the team’s path going forward, repeatedly calling Parsons by the wrong name probably didn’t achieve that.

