Credit: Kirby Lee/Image of Sport-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones knows that when his former star quarterback Tony Romo gets knocked down, he usually gets back up again. Romo, after being suspended indefinitely from his role as the lead game analyst on CBS’ NFL coverage following an arrest for operating a vehicle while intoxicated, will need to get up once again if he’d like to retain his role as a top broadcaster.

Jones spoke to reporters about Romo’s suspension during Cowboys training camp in Oxnard, California on Saturday, revealing that he has spoken to Romo since the arrest and believes his history of overcoming adversity is all the evidence necessary to know that he’ll be back calling games in the future.

Sat down with Jerry Jones today. Asked him about the Tony Romo troubles. Jerry’s response? pic.twitter.com/KCz15W6RiO — Mike Doocy (@MikeDoocyFox4) August 2, 2026

“I love him. I love what he’s about. I love his character. I love his love of sport. And he’s a very, very unique talent,” Jones told reporters. “And the real question is, and I don’t even have to ask what the answer is, ‘Do you think Tony Romo knows how to get up when he gets knocked down?’ He had a life of that. And absolutely, that’s one of his greatest attributes, is that he can handle adversity. And so this is something that he will work through. He is a unique talent.”

Jones proceeded to praise Romo’s ability to translate what’s happening on the football field and instantaneously articulate that to viewers watching at home.

“His vision was just mesmerizing when he was a player. But he sees things and can articulate it so instantly. He’d walk out under center, at our practice, and the defense would have 12 people out there, and it’d take him about a second to say, ‘Coach, we got 12 guys out here. Get one of them off, on the deal.’ He just sees it, and then he goes — he has that skill. It’s made him a great, great portrayer of the story of football games. So, obviously, I’m a big fan of his, big fan of his family, and let me tell you right now, he’s as real as he sounds. He feels every down time, he feels every up time.”

Jones’ opinion of Romo might differ from the general sentiment of football fans, who have identified a downward trend in the broadcaster’s performance in recent years. Romo’s employer, CBS, could also be using his arrest as a pretense to give J.J. Watt, who had a promising first season in the network’s No. 2 booth alongside Ian Eagle last year, some reps on the top team.

Whether those reps turn into a full-time gig, with Romo on the outs, remains to be seen. But in Jones, Romo has an ally.